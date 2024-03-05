Fighters on the Rise | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

There are few competitors as flashy and consistently entertaining as “MVP” in the sport, and now the 36-year-old welterweight veteran brings his personal brand of flamboyant striking to the Octagon for the first time in a clash with Kevin Holland.

For anyone that wants to question Page’s credentials, opting instead to label him as anything but a legitimate talent, let’s get one thing clear: you don’t go 21-2 for your career with your only setbacks coming against Douglas Lima and Logan Storley (in a debated decision) if you’re not an excellent fighter.

Everyone slips up, and save for his first career loss back in May 2019, Page hasn’t really slipped up, and he even avenged that defeat a couple years back, as well.

The British veteran is a one-of-one in the cage, blending flair with keen finishing instincts, obvious power and precision on the feet, and a focus on putting on a show for those in attendance and the others watching at home. He has a surplus of style, but there is substance to his game, too, and that’s what makes his arrival in the UFC so intriguing.

Holland is the perfect opponent for his debut — someone with an established name and proven talent that is going to be willing to meet Page on his terms. The active Texan has never been afraid to get creative and loose in the Octagon, and should look to match the new arrival here, setting up an exciting immediate test for Page this weekend.

