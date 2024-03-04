Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Kevin Holland welcomes Michael “Venom” Page to the Octagon for the first time in this welterweight clash that occupies the middle of the pay-per-view main card.

After dropping two straight to close 2022, Holland got things moving in the right direction again with consecutive stoppage wins over Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michael Chiesa to begin 2023 before dropping a split decision to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC. The talented and free-spirited “Trailblazer” has already made 20 UFC starts and very few, if any, have not been entertaining, and this should be no different.

Page debuts in the UFC following an 18-fight run under the Bellator banner where he posted a 16-2 mark with each of his losses coming in championship fights. The Brit brings a unique style full of panache and showmanship into the cage at all times, and it will be interesting to see if he can still deploy the same approach now that he’s competing on the biggest stage in the sport.

Honestly, there is no predicting how this one plays out. You could tell me they’re going to breakdance fight on Saturday night and I couldn’t dismiss the possibility entirely. They’ll be jawing at each other from the outset — that’s a certainty — and the potential is there for this to be one of the most captivating fights of the year.

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena