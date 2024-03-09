 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, Live From Kaseya Center In Miami
Mar. 9, 2024

UFC returns to Miami, Florida. with another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 5 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.

UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Scorecards 

Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz 

      Official Result: Joanne Wood defeats Maryna Moroz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

      Official Result: Joanne Wood defeats Maryna Moroz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) | Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

      CJ Vergara vs Asu Almabayev 

        Official Result: Asu Almabayev defeats CJ Vergara by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

        Official Result: Asu Almabayev defeats CJ Vergara by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

        Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian 

          Official Result: Robelis Despaigne defeats Josh Parisian by TKO (strikes) at 0:18 of Round 1

          Official Result: Robelis Despaigne defeats Josh Parisian by TKO (strikes) at 0:18 of Round 1 | Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

          Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

            Official Result: Michel Pereira defeats Michal Oleksiejczuk by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:01 of Round 1

            Official Result: Michel Pereira defeats Michal Oleksiejczuk by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:01 of Round 1 | Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

            Ion Cutelaba vs Philipe Lins 

                Official Result: Philipe Lins defeats Ion Cutelaba by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

                Official Result: Philipe Lins defeats Ion Cutelaba by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips

                      Official Result: Kyler Phillips defeats Pedro Munoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

                      Official Result: Kyler Phillips defeats Pedro Munoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                      Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael Dos Anjos

                            Athlete Profiles: Mateusz Gamrot | Rafael Dos Anjos

                            Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                            Katlyn Cerminara vs Maycee Barber 

                            Athlete Profiles: Katlyn Cerminara | Maycee Barber

                            Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                            Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida 

                                  Athlete Profiles: Curtis Blaydes | Jailton Almeida

                                  Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                  Petr Yan vs Song Yadong

                                    Athlete Profiles: Petr Yan | Song Yadong

                                    Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                    Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena

                                        Athlete Profiles: Gilbert Burns | Jack Della Maddalena

                                        Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                        Kevin Holland vs Michael "Venom" Page

                                         

                                        Athlete Profiles: Kevin Holland | Michael Page

                                        Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                        Co-Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs Benoît Saint Denis 

                                        Athlete Profiles: Dustin Poirier | Benoît Saint Denis

                                        Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                        Main Event: Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera 

                                        Athlete Profiles: Sean O’Malley | Marlon Vera

                                        Order the PPV | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                        Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

                                        Tags
                                        winners
                                        Live Results
                                        fight results
                                        judges scorecards
                                        official scorecards
                                        UFC 299
                                        Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera face off in the UFC 5 video game from EA Sports
                                        Gaming

                                        UFC 299 Main Event Simulation From EA Sports

                                        Who Will Win This Saturday's Main Event? The UFC 5 Game From EA Sports Has Made Its Prediction.

                                        More
                                        Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
                                        The Ultimate Fighter

                                        Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season

                                        Women's Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso Joins The Weigh-Ins Show To Discuss The Announcement She'll Be Coaching On The Newest Season Of The Ultimate Fighter

                                        Watch the Video
                                        Sean O'Malley
                                        Embedded

                                        UFC 299 Embedded | All Episodes

                                        Go Behind The Scenes In Miami With The Stars Of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

                                        More