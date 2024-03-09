Official Scorecards | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Gaming
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, Live From Kaseya Center In Miami
UFC returns to Miami, Florida. with another electric card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 5 ranked contender Marlon Vera. Also, an action packed five-round co-main event sees No. 3 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier square off with No. 12 ranked Benoit Saint Denis.
UFC 299: O’MALLEY vs. VERA 2 takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Kaseya Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be airing on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and will join in progress on ESPN starting at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The early prelims will be available for viewing exclusively on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Scorecards
Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz
CJ Vergara vs Asu Almabayev
Robelis Despaigne vs Josh Parisian
Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Ion Cutelaba vs Philipe Lins
Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips
Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael Dos Anjos
Katlyn Cerminara vs Maycee Barber
Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida
Petr Yan vs Song Yadong
Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena
Kevin Holland vs Michael "Venom" Page
Co-Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs Benoît Saint Denis
Main Event: Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
