Michael “Venom” Page | Welcome To The UFC

“If I make it feel like anything else, that's going to make me unsure about what's going to happen, or unsure about myself,” Page said. “I'm hoping I go in there and it feels like home, that it just feels normal and then I kind of perform the way I know I can perform here at the UFC.”

The 36-year-old has grown up around martial arts, and with six siblings around him, there were constantly fights going on, but make no mistake, the fights were very technical and accurate.

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

At the age of five, Page competed in his first kickboxing tournament, and traveling to tournament after tournament was something that became second nature for the “MVP.” Being able to share those experiences with his siblings is something that has shaped him into the person he is now.

“The trips back and forth to competitions, we just really enjoyed that time together, regardless of the result,” Page said. “I never used to really win that much at the time. My sister was really good, my older brother was really good, but, at that time, I sucked, to be fair. I just enjoyed being around the competition. We used to travel a lot and meet new people. I think this is why I like traveling and meeting people now; I've been that way from a young age.”