Michael “Venom” Page | Welcome To The UFC

MVP Makes His Highly Anticipated UFC Debut Against Kevin Holland At UFC 299 In Miami
When he makes the walk to the UFC Octagon for the first time at UFC 299 in Miami, Michael “Venom” Page hopes it feels like any other fight.
“If I make it feel like anything else, that's going to make me unsure about what's going to happen, or unsure about myself,” Page said. “I'm hoping I go in there and it feels like home, that it just feels normal and then I kind of perform the way I know I can perform here at the UFC.”
The 36-year-old has grown up around martial arts, and with six siblings around him, there were constantly fights going on, but make no mistake, the fights were very technical and accurate.
At the age of five, Page competed in his first kickboxing tournament, and traveling to tournament after tournament was something that became second nature for the “MVP.” Being able to share those experiences with his siblings is something that has shaped him into the person he is now.
“The trips back and forth to competitions, we just really enjoyed that time together, regardless of the result,” Page said. “I never used to really win that much at the time. My sister was really good, my older brother was really good, but, at that time, I sucked, to be fair. I just enjoyed being around the competition. We used to travel a lot and meet new people. I think this is why I like traveling and meeting people now; I've been that way from a young age.”
UFC CEO Dana White announced in December that MVP would be making his debut against Kevin Holland in Miami at UFC 299. When Page talked to UFC.com at the end of January, he said since the fight was announced, things have been ‘a bit surreal’ for him. Making it to the UFC had always been the ultimate goal.
Page believes being able to fight Holland in his debut speaks volumes about the UFC and where he stands as he enters the organization.
“(The UFC) isn’t like, ‘we're going to warm you up and give you someone that's not rated or new to the game,’” Page said. “Holland is the perfect guy, he's game, he is tough as nails, entertaining and I'm a fan of him, as well. I always love to take myself to one side and just be a fan of the sport. There are certain guys that I just watch their fights and they've had some epic fights and I'm a fan of him from that perspective.”
Holland has been in the UFC since 2018 and is also known as a fighter who brings excitement to the Octagon, having a reputation for talking to his opponents during his fights. Page likes that side of Holland and believes it is going to make for an exciting battle inside the Kaseya Center.
Outside of the physical accolades he has earned, Page has earned a reputation for having a unique style and always bringing a show to wherever he is competing. He confirmed that fans can 100 percent expect a fun walkout in Miami.
Being able to have that creative aspect when it comes to MMA stems from the confidence that Page has within himself.
“You have to be very confident in yourself in order to execute that kind of behavior at such a high level,” Page said. “I feel like I've got so much experience competing and being comfortable with punches and kicks flying towards your face, as comfortable as you can be with that, and that experience having people watching and being an entertainer is just all accumulated to these moments in mixed martial arts.”
Page comes into the UFC at a time when the United Kingdom is shining brightly under the big lights, with two UFC champions representing the UK. Tom Aspinall holds the interim heavyweight title, while Leon Edwards is the welterweight champion. Page has been able to see the growth of MMA in the UK, and the two current champions are proof that that region is producing great talent.
He isn’t looking past March 9 and his fight with Holland, but he does have a dream for himself to compete on a card in the UK and face an opponent with something big on the line.
“It's not really just the fight, it's more about the occasion, but Leon Edwards,” Page said. “I'm cool with him, there’s no bad blood there, but like I said, we're prizefighters at the end of the day. We also spoke about what was happening in the UK and what's happening for the UK right now.
“I can already foresee me, Leon Edwards, in a stadium in the UK, and regardless of what happens, the result on that day, the belt stays with the UK at the end of it and that excites me. Not even for my myself, but for what it is going to mean to the UK.”
“MVP” is just days away from beginning his UFC journey, and when he looks at the overall picture of his career and what he hopes it to accomplish in the future, it goes beyond his own personal goals.
“I want to keep bringing as many eyes to the sport as possible,” Page said. “I think what's unique about my style is that it softens the blow for a lot of people because it is so entertaining, and it can be a bit comical, as well. It takes you away from the toughness of the sport, how brutal aspects of it can be. I'm just putting on a show, the showmanship side, and people start to appreciate it. I can soften that blow for people and open the door to so many people that probably would never even believe they would ever like mixed martial arts, and pave the way for all of those guys to come and enjoy the same sport.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
