How To Watch UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 299 Live From Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida On March 9
Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has been the talk of the sports world since he took the belt from Aljamain Sterling.
But on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, "Suga" Sean will face a tough challenge in his first title defense when he meets the only man to beat him, top contender Marlon "Chito" Vera, in the main event of UFC 299. Ecuador's Vera earned his shot at a world championship with wins over the likes of Frankie Edgar, Rob Font, Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, but in the three years since they first fought, O'Malley has taken his game to new levels, and he is eager to even the score in a high stakes title fight that will have the world watching. Plus, surging French contender Benoît Saint Denis looks to make his leap into the lightweight Top Five in the co-main event when he faces 155-pound star Dustin Poirier in a can't-miss action fight.
How do I stream UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 on ESPN+?
The UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Who's fighting at UFC 299?
Main Card:
- Main Event: Sean O'Malley vs Marlon "Chito" Vera
- Co-Main: Dustin Poirier vs Benoît Saint Denis
- Kevin Holland vs Michael "Venom" Page
- Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena
- Petr Yan vs Song Yadong
Prelims:
- Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida
- Katlyn Cerminara vs Maycee Barber
- Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael Dos Anjos
- Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips
Early Prelims:
- Ion Cutelaba vs Philipe Lins
- Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Robelis Depaigne vs Josh Parisian
- CJ Vergara vs Assu Almabayev
- Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz
Canada
- Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Sportsnet+, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass, Rumble and YouTube
- Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sportsnet and TVA Sports
- Early Prelims: 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on TNT Sports
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, TNT Sports and Discovery+
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)
- Main Card: 4am CET (Sunday) on:
- RMC Sport 2 (France)
- UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass (Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain)
- DAZN (Germany, Italy)
- Discovery+ (Netherlands)
- Eurosport (Spain)
- Polsat Sport (Poland)
- Viaplay (Denmark, Norway and Sweden)
- UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)
- Prelims: 2am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, Discovery+ (Netherlands), RMC Sport 2 (France), and Eurosport (Spain)
- Early Prelims: 12am CET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
- Main Card: 5am EET (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 3am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 1am EET (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
- Main Card: 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event on Foxtel and Main Event on Kayo
- Prelims: 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
- Early Prelims: 10am AEDT / 7am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
- Main Card via PPV: 4pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena, Sky Sports Now, Spark Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT
- Early Prelims: 12pm NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Africa
- Main Card: 4am WAT / 5am SAST (Sunday) on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
- Prelims: 2am WAT / 3am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and SuperSport Action
- Early Prelims: 12am WAT / 1am SAST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)
Main Card: 11am HKT (Sunday) on:
- Migu (China)
- Now Sports (Hong Kong)
- Astro Supersport 5, Unifi TV, Mola (Malaysia)
- Premier Sports (Mongolia)
- Blast TV, Premier Sports (Philippines)
- Hub Sports, Mio Sports, Mola (Singapore)
Iceland
- Main Card: 3am GMT (Sunday) on Viaplay
- Prelims: 1am GMT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Early Prelims: 11pm GMT (Saturday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
- Main Card: 7am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
- Prelims: 5am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
- Early Prelims: 3am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
South Korea
- Main Card: 12pm KST (Sunday) on tvN, tvN Sports, Tving
Thailand & Cambodia
- Main Card: 10am ICT (Sunday) on True Sports HD3
Vietnam
- Main Card: 10am ICT (Sunday) on K+ Sports
Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
