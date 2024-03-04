How To Watch UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

But on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, "Suga" Sean will face a tough challenge in his first title defense when he meets the only man to beat him, top contender Marlon "Chito" Vera, in the main event of UFC 299. Ecuador's Vera earned his shot at a world championship with wins over the likes of Frankie Edgar, Rob Font, Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, but in the three years since they first fought, O'Malley has taken his game to new levels, and he is eager to even the score in a high stakes title fight that will have the world watching. Plus, surging French contender Benoît Saint Denis looks to make his leap into the lightweight Top Five in the co-main event when he faces 155-pound star Dustin Poirier in a can't-miss action fight.

How do I stream UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 on ESPN+?

The UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.