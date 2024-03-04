How To Watch UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

 Skip to main content
Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For UFC 299 Live From Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida On March 9
Mar. 4, 2024

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has been the talk of the sports world since he took the belt from Aljamain Sterling.

But on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, "Suga" Sean will face a tough challenge in his first title defense when he meets the only man to beat him, top contender Marlon "Chito" Vera, in the main event of UFC 299. Ecuador's Vera earned his shot at a world championship with wins over the likes of Frankie Edgar, Rob Font, Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, but in the three years since they first fought, O'Malley has taken his game to new levels, and he is eager to even the score in a high stakes title fight that will have the world watching. Plus, surging French contender Benoît Saint Denis looks to make his leap into the lightweight Top Five in the co-main event when he faces 155-pound star Dustin Poirier in a can't-miss action fight.

How do I stream UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 on ESPN+?

The UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday March 9 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Who's fighting at UFC 299?

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Sean O'Malley vs Marlon "Chito" Vera
  • Co-Main: Dustin Poirier vs Benoît Saint Denis
  • Kevin Holland vs Michael "Venom" Page
  • Gilbert Burns vs Jack Della Maddalena
  • Petr Yan vs Song Yadong

Prelims:

  • Curtis Blaydes vs Jailton Almeida
  • Katlyn Cerminara vs Maycee Barber
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs Rafael Dos Anjos
  • Pedro Munhoz vs Kyler Phillips

Early Prelims:

  • Ion Cutelaba vs Philipe Lins
  • Michel Pereira vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Robelis Depaigne vs Josh Parisian
  • CJ Vergara vs Assu Almabayev
  • Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

What time does UFC 299 start?

United States

Canada 

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden)

Finland

Australia

New Zealand

Africa

Asia (China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore)

Brazil

Iceland 

    India

    Indonesia

    • Main Card: 10am WIB (Sunday) on Mola

    Japan

    • Main Card: 12pm JST (Sunday) on U-Next

    MENA

    Myanmar

    • Main Card: 19:30am MMT (Sunday) on Canal+

    Pakistan

    South Korea

    Thailand & Cambodia

    Vietnam 

    • Main Card: 10am ICT (Sunday) on K+ Sports

    Rest of the World: 

    Don't miss a moment of UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

