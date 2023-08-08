Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos

Top 15 welterweights meet in Saturday night’s main event as Vicente Luque faces off with fellow Brazilian Rafael Dos Anjos.

Fighting for the first time in just over a year, Luque returns to action looking to snap a two-fight skid after dropping contests against Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal in 2022. The 31-year-old had won four straight prior to last year and still sports a 14-5 record inside the Octagon as he crosses the threshold into the UFC Octagon for the first time this year.

Dos Anjos made the move back to the 170-pound ranks at the end of last year, registering a second-round submission win over Bryan Barberena. The former lightweight champ and interim welterweight title challenger has fought one of the toughest strengths of schedule of any competitor in UFC history, having shared the cage with seven former champions and a non-stop barrage of Top 15 opponents across two divisions over for the last decade.

This is exquisite matchmaking, as Saturday’s headliner should provide a great deal of clarity on where each man currently stands in the welterweight division. Can Luque get back into the win column and topple his ultra-competitive compatriot or will Dos Anjos pick up his biggest victory in a number of years and catapult himself back into the Top 10?

Other Main Card Fights

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu