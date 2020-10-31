The Ultimate Fighter Returns

Casting for TUF 29 will be remote for the first time with no physical tryouts. Finalists will be selected by late November 2020.

WHO: Male bantamweight (135 lb.) and middleweight (185 lb.) athletes

WHEN: Now through Friday, Nov. 13

WHERE: Remote Casting Only

Application Available at UFC.COM/TUF

CASTING CONTACT: Gary DeFranco at gdefranco@pilgrimmediagroup.com

TUF joins a lineup of original and on-demand content on ESPN+ that includes: Dana White’s Contender Series, the four-part documentary UFC Fight Island Declassified, Ariel & The Bad Guy, Detail: Daniel Cormier, UFC Destined, UFC Unlocking Victory, UFC Embedded, UFC Reloaded, UFC Top 10, and a library of recent events, great title fights and classic UFC.

For more information or current fight news, visit www.ufc.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 126 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 171 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 72 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 8.5 million subscribers.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) — all for just $12.99/month.

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment enterprise, features more than 50 assets – nine U.S. television networks, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, ESPN International, ESPN The Magazine and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About Pilgrim Media Group

Pilgrim Media Group, headed by Emmy®-winning producer Craig Piligian, produces a diverse slate of unscripted and documentary projects. The company is behind hit series such as: “Ghost Hunters,” “American Chopper,” “Fast N’ Loud,” “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” “Dirty Jobs,” “Dodgeball: Thunderdome,” the “Street Outlaws” and “Wicked Tuna” franchises, and the World MMA Award-winner “The Ultimate Fighter.” Upcoming projects include "The Ultimate Surfer" for ABC and the Sundance Festival Favorite Award-winning documentary "Giving Voice" for Netflix.

Press Contact for Pilgrim Media Group:

Gary DeFranco

702-809-3474

gdefranco@pilgrimmediagroup.com

Press Contact for UFC:

Dave Lockett

702.410-1942

dlockett@ufc.com

Press Contact for ESPN+ / ESPN

Paul Melvin

860-766-5069

Paul.Melvin@disney.com

Ardi Dwornik

347-702-0742

ardi.r.dwornik@espn.com