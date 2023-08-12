UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos Results

This was a much more tactical, economic approach from Luque than we’ve seen in the past, as he worked for more takedowns and was much more selective about his shots than in previous engagements. Dos Anjos was right there with him the entire time, occasionally landing clean shots in space, but he struggled to wrestle effectively and was unable to counteract the size and physicality of his compatriot.

Getting the better of Dos Anjos is a big feather in Luque’s cap, as the veteran has logged the most time inside the Octagon in UFC history and fought into the championship rounds for the 11th time in his career on Saturday; it was just the second time Luque had done so. With the win, Luque solidified his place in the Top 15 at welterweight, and got things moving in the right direction again. | Official Scorecards