 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb. 3, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a middleweight clash that will see No. 8 ranked Roman Dolidze battle No. 11 Nassourdine Imavov. Also on the card, No. 13 ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano meets No. 15 Drew Dober.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs. IMAVOV will take place Saturday, February 3 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bout scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov Scorecards 

Thomas Petersen vs Jamal Pogues 

      Jamal Pogues defeats Thomas Petersen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

      Official Result: Jamal Pogues defeats Thomas Petersen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

      Landon Quinones vs MarQuel Mederos 

        MarQuel Mederos defeats Landon Quinones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

        Official Result: MarQuel Mederos defeats Landon Quinones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

        Luana Carolina vs Julija Stoliarenko 

          Luana Carolina defeats Julija Stoliaranenko by TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of Round 3

          Official Result: Luana Carolina defeats Julija Stoliaranenko by TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of Round 3 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

          JeongYeong Lee vs Blake Bilder 

            Athlete Profiles: JeongYeong Lee | Blake Bilder

            Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

            Themba Gorimbo vs Pete Rodriguez 

                Athlete Profiles: Themba Gorimbo | Pete Rodriguez 

                Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                Azat Maksum vs Charles Johnson

                      Athlete Profiles: Azat Maksum | Charles Johnson 

                      Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                      Molly McCann vs Diana Belbita 

                          Athlete Profiles: Molly McCann | Diana Belbita 

                          Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                          Gilbert Urbina vs Charles Radtke 

                          Athlete Profiles: Gilbert Urbina | Charles Radtke

                          Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                          Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Makhmud Muradov 

                              Athlete Profiles: Aliaskhab Khizriev | Makhmud Muradov 

                              Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                              Viviane Araujo vs Natalia Silva 

                                Athlete Profiles: Viviane Araujo | Natalia Silva

                                Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov 

                                    Athlete Profiles: Randy Brown | Muslim Salikhov

                                    Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                    Co-Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Drew Dober 

                                      Athlete Profiles: Renato Moicano | Drew Dober

                                      Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                      Main Event: Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov

                                         

                                        Athlete Profiles: Roman Dolidze | Nassourdine Imavov

                                        Watch on ESPN+ | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                        Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Road To UFC Season 2 finals kick off following the main card action on UFC Fight Pass

                                        Tags
                                        winners
                                        Live Results
                                        fight results
                                        judges scorecards
                                        official scorecards
                                        UFC Vegas 85
                                        ose Aldo is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
                                        Fight Coverage

                                        Fabiano Buskei: The Internet’s Favorite Translator

                                        The Ever-Present Brazilian Reflects On His First Three-Plus Years Conveying The Thoughts Of Others Inside The Octagon

                                        More
                                        Frankie Edgar reacts to his victory over Chad Mendes in their featherweight bout during the TUF Finale event inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 11, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
                                        Hall Of Fame

                                        Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…

                                        Frankie Edgar Will Be Inducted To The Modern Wing As A Member Of The Class Of 2024 

                                        More
                                        Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024
                                        Interviews

                                        Michael "Venom" Page Sitdown Interview | UFC 299

                                        Welterweight Michael "Venom" Page Sits Down With UFC.com's McKenzie Pavacich Ahead Of His UFC Debut At UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024

                                        Watch the Video