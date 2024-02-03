Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to the APEX with a middleweight clash that will see No. 8 ranked Roman Dolidze battle No. 11 Nassourdine Imavov. Also on the card, No. 13 ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano meets No. 15 Drew Dober.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs. IMAVOV will take place Saturday, February 3 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bout scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov Scorecards
Thomas Petersen vs Jamal Pogues
Official Result: Jamal Pogues defeats Thomas Petersen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Landon Quinones vs MarQuel Mederos
Official Result: MarQuel Mederos defeats Landon Quinones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Luana Carolina vs Julija Stoliarenko
Official Result: Luana Carolina defeats Julija Stoliaranenko by TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of Round 3
JeongYeong Lee vs Blake Bilder
JeongYeong Lee | Blake Bilder

Themba Gorimbo vs Pete Rodriguez
Themba Gorimbo | Pete Rodriguez

Azat Maksum vs Charles Johnson
Azat Maksum | Charles Johnson

Molly McCann vs Diana Belbita
Molly McCann | Diana Belbita

Gilbert Urbina vs Charles Radtke
Gilbert Urbina | Charles Radtke

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Makhmud Muradov
Aliaskhab Khizriev | Makhmud Muradov

Viviane Araujo vs Natalia Silva
Viviane Araujo | Natalia Silva

Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov
Randy Brown | Muslim Salikhov

Co-Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Drew Dober
Renato Moicano | Drew Dober

Main Event: Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov
Roman Dolidze | Nassourdine Imavov
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
