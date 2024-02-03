Main Card Results | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to the APEX with a middleweight clash that will see No. 8 ranked Roman Dolidze battle No. 11 Nassourdine Imavov. Also on the card, No. 13 ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano meets No. 15 Drew Dober.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs. IMAVOV will take place Saturday, February 3 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov Results
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov Main Card Results
Gilbert Urbina vs Charles Radtke
- Gilbert Urbina (7-3, fighting out of Mercedes, Texas) meets Charles Radtke (8-3, fighting out of Naples, Fla.) in a welterweight contest
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Makhmud Muradov
- Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan) defends his undefeated record against Makhmud Muradov (26-8, fighting out of Bukhara, Uzbekistan) in an exciting middleweight tilt
Viviane Araujo vs Natalia Silva
- No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Viviane Araujo (12-5, fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil) aims to hand No. 9 Natalia Silva (16-5, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) her first UFC loss
Randy Brown vs Muslim Salikhov
- Randy Brown (17-5, fighting out of Queens, NY by way of Spanish Town, Jamaica) takes on Muslim Salikhov (19-4, fighting out of Buynaksk, Dagestan, Russia) at welterweight
Co-Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Drew Dober
- Grappling ace Renato Moicano (17-5-1, fighting out of Brasília, Federal District, Brazil) aims to build another win steak by defending his spot in the rankings. A high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, all 10 of his finishes have come via submission, including wins over Brad Riddell, Alexander Hernandez and Cub Swanson. Moicano now seeks to make quick work of Dober and turn his attention to the top of the division.
- Knockout artist Drew Dober (27-12 1NC, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) looks to add to his record for most knockouts in UFC lightweight history. Among the most exciting athletes in the division, Dober’s last seven wins have come by KO, including finishes of Ricky Glenn, Bobby Green and Terrance McKinney. He now plans to notch his biggest victory yet and insert himself into the title conversation.
Main Event: Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov
- Roman Dolidze (12-2, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia) looks to deliver another signature KO in his first UFC main event. Known for his highlight-reel finishes, Dolidze rose through the middleweight ranks with bonus-earning stoppages of Jack Hermansson, Phil Hawes and Kyle Daukaus. He now aims to begin his 2024 campaign with a statement victory and break into the Top 5.
- Nassourdine Imavov (12-4, fighting out of Paris, France) returns to the Octagon planning to reignite his run towards the title. A well-rounded competitor who has finished nine of his 12 victories, he holds notable wins over Joaquin Buckley, Edmen Shahbazyan and Ian Heinisch. Imavov now has his sights set on becoming the first person to finish Dolidze in impressive fashion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Road To UFC Season 2 finals kick off following the main card action on UFC Fight Pass.
Hall Of Fame
Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…
Interviews