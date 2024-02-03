Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Pogues did well to utilize his speed and striking advantages throughout the contest, sniping at Petersen as he looked to close the distance, initiate the clinch, and look for takedowns. The debuting wrestler managed to put Pogues on the deck in the closing minute of the opening stanza, having success from top position, but the rest of the way, Pogues was able to keep it standing and land the better shots on the newcomer.

When the scores were tallied, it was Pogues that came away on top, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards to secure a return to the win column and his second UFC victory.