Prelim Results | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to the APEX with a middleweight clash that will see No. 8 ranked Roman Dolidze battle No. 11 Nassourdine Imavov. Also on the card, No. 13 ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano meets No. 15 Drew Dober.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs. IMAVOV will take place Saturday, February 3 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish with the prelims beginning at 4pm ET / 1pm PT followed by the main card at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov Results
- Luana Carolina defeats Julija Stoliaranenko by TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of Round 3
- MarQuel Mederos defeats Landon Quinones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jamal Pogues defeats Thomas Petersen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov Prelim Results
Jamal Pogues defeats Thomas Petersen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Dana White’s Contender Series grads Jamal Pogues and Thomas Petersen opened the show, battling for the majority of the 15-minute affair on the feet.
Jamal Pogues Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Jamal Pogues Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
/
Pogues did well to utilize his speed and striking advantages throughout the contest, sniping at Petersen as he looked to close the distance, initiate the clinch, and look for takedowns. The debuting wrestler managed to put Pogues on the deck in the closing minute of the opening stanza, having success from top position, but the rest of the way, Pogues was able to keep it standing and land the better shots on the newcomer.
When the scores were tallied, it was Pogues that came away on top, earning a clean sweep of the scorecards to secure a return to the win column and his second UFC victory.
MarQuel Mederos defeats Landon Quinones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
For three rounds, lightweight hopefuls MarQuel Mederos and Landon Quinones went back and forth, competing with one another at range and in close quarters, neither man establishing a real significant advantage.
Quinones started well, connecting with more force and volume in the first round as Mederos adjusted to being in the Octagon for the first time. The recent Contender Series graduate Mederos settled in more as the fight progressed, having more instances over the final two rounds. It was a close, tightly contested affair from the outset and through to the final horn, landing in the hands of the judges after the final horn.
MarQuel Mederos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
MarQuel Mederos Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
/
For the second consecutive fight, the judges were unanimous in how they saw things, awarding Mederos the victory with 29-28 scores across the board. With the victory, the Factory X man ran his winning streak to seven and his record to 9-1 overall as he begins his UFC tenure on a positive note.
Luana Carolina defeats Julija Stoliaranenko by TKO (strikes) at 4:52 of Round 3
Luana Carolina continues to show improvements inside the Octagon, utilizing her size and more diverse arsenal of attacks to register a quality win over submission ace Julija Stoliarenko.
Luana Carolina Beats The Buzzer With A Thrilling TKO | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Luana Carolina Beats The Buzzer With A Thrilling TKO | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
/
Carolina controlled the striking exchanges for much of the first round before successfully fending off an armbar attempt late in the frame. It was more of the same in the second, and just when it looked like Stoliarenko was going to find a finish off her back in the third, “Dread” escaped, landed a right hand that rocked the Lithuanian, and swarmed for the finish.
That’s now consecutive victories and four wins in six fights for the Brazilian veteran. If not for missing weight on Friday, this would have been a perfect business trip to Las Vegas for the divisional stalwart.
JeongYeong Lee vs Blake Bilder
- JeongYeong Lee (10-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) looks to remain undefeated in the UFC when he faces Blake Bilder (8-1-1, fighting out of Costa Mesa, Calif.) at featherweight
Themba Gorimbo vs Pete Rodriguez
- Themba Gorimbo (11-4, fighting out of Johannesburg, South Africa) takes on Pete Rodriguez (5-1, fighting out of Green Valley, AZ) at welterweight
Azat Maksum vs Charles Johnson
- Azat Maksum (17-0, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) goes against Charles Johnson (13-6, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) at flyweight
Molly McCann vs Diana Belbita
- Fan favorite Molly McCann (13-6, fighting out of Liverpool, England) aims for another signature KO against fellow striker Diana Belbita (15-8, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada) at strawweight
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Road To UFC Season 2 finals kick off following the main card action on UFC Fight Pass.
Hall Of Fame
Frankie "The Answer" Edgar Named To UFC Hall of Fame…
Interviews