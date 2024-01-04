Main Event Spotlight | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

After losing to Pereira two fights prior, Strickland’s win over Imavov wasn’t enough to get him a rematch. Instead, Pereira rematched former champion Israel Adesanya, who finished his longtime foe in the second round to reclaim his throne. The result earned him UFC’s 2023 Knockout of the Year.

Sean Strickland's Athlete Profile

Strickland quickly earned his shot at the title after breezing through Abus Magomedov in July, setting up a matchup with Adesanya at UFC 293 in September. Coming into the fight as a massive underdog, Strickland dominated “The Last Stylebender” through 25 minutes; all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of Strickland.

In that fight, Strickland showed why he’s one of the best strikers, statistically, in UFC history. Strickland, who landed 137 significant strikes on “The Last Stylebender,” has connected on 1,714 total significant strikes in his UFC career, the seventh most all-time in the promotion’s history.