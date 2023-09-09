Embedded
Back to fight down under for the first time since 2019, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will pack Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, when he defends his crown against hungry challenger Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on September 9 (September 10 local time). Plus, the pride of Western Australia returns, as heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa collides with Alexander Volkov in the co-main event.
UFC 293: ADESANYA VS STRICKLAND Early Prelims kickoff Saturday September 9 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Results
- Manel Kape defeats Felipe dos Santos by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Justin Tafa defeats Austen Lane by TKO (strikes) at 1:22 of Round 1
- Tyson Pedro defeats Anton Turkalj by TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1
- Carlos Ulberg defeats Da Woon Jung by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3
- Chepe Mariscal defeats Jack Jenkins by Verbal Submission (arm injury) at 3:19 of Round 2
- Jamie Mullarkey defeats John Makdessi by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Nasrat Haqparast defeats Landon Quinones by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Charlie Radtke defeats Blood Diamond by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
- Gabriel Miranda defeats Shane Young by Submission (neck crank) at 0:59 of Round 1
- Kevin Jousset defeats Kiefer Crosbie by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 1
UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Early Prelim Results
Kevin Jousset got the night started in a positive fashion for City Kickboxing, warming into the fight and finishing Kiefer Crosbie in the opening round.
Kevin Jousset Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Kevin Jousset Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
The welterweight newcomer was a little tight to start the contest, but after eating a couple shots and getting comfortable in the Octagon, Jousset started finding a home for his jab and heavy low kicks. As he started to gain control of the contest, Crosbie looked for a takedown off the fence and Jousset defended well, scrambling to the Irishman’s back and sinking in the choke before Crosbie even started to defend.
With six members of the Auckland super-camp on the card in Sydney, this was a great initial performance for the team and a strong debut from Jousset. | Official Scorecards
Gabriel Miranda defeats Shane Young by Submission (neck crank) at 0:59 of Round 1
Gabriel Miranda didn’t waste any time getting on Shane Young’s back and putting him to sleep.
Gabriel Miranda Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Gabriel Miranda Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
The Brazilian charged across the Octagon and instantly grabbed a single leg. As soon as Young put a hand down to brace himself, Miranda jumped on his back, locked up a body triangle and started attacking the choke. Young tried to fight the hands, but it was to no avail, as Miranda got under the neck and sent the City Kickboxing man to dreamland.
Just an outstanding effort from Miranda, who looked sharp in his return to his natural weight class after debuting up a division against surging lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis. | Official Scorecards
Charlie Radtke defeats Blood Diamond by Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Charlie Radtke ventured to the other side of the globe from his base in Chicago to make his UFC debut and made it a productive trip, collecting a victory over Blood Diamond on the UFC 293 prelims.
“Chuck Buffalo” was the more complete fighter of the two, neutralizing Diamond with his clinch work and grappling along the fence while also getting the better of things in the striking exchanges early in the bout as well. He rocked Diamond early in the second, putting him on skates, but opted to clinch up rather than press the issue. Diamond had good moments on the feet in the third, but was docked a point in the third for multiple low blows, lessening his opportunity to earn the nod.
The judges were called upon for the first time, and all three saw things the same way, awarding Radtke a clean sweep of the scorecards that pushed his winning streak to five. | Official Scorecards
UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Prelim Results
Nasrat Haqparast defeats Landon Quinones by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Nasrat Haqparast and Landon Quinones set the Fight of the Night bar high midway through the prelims, pairing off for an entertaining, technical back-and-forth in the lightweight division.
Nasrat Haqparast Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Nasrat Haqparast Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
The more experienced Haqparast brought the fight to Quinones, but the recent Climate Fighter contestant showed he was game, standing in the pocket and trading blows from the jump. Haqparast landed the bigger individual strikes, rocking the newcomer in the second and third, but Quinones showed he belonged by hanging tough through to the final horn.
Still just 28 years old, Haqparast has always been forecasted as a possible Top 15 lightweight. He’s now won consecutive outings and pushed his record to 15-5 overall with the victory while taking another step forward in the ultra-talented 155-pound weight class. | Official Scorecards
Jamie Mullarkey defeats John Makdessi by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jamie Mullarkey and John Makdessi saw the previous fight set the Fight of the Night bar high and opted to try and top it, combined for a second straight banger in the lightweight division on the televised prelims.
Jamie Mullarkey Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Jamie Mullarkey Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Australia’s Mullarkey was first and fastest in the opening stanza as he worked behind a long, quick jab and steady diet of low kicks. Makdessi upped the output in the second, sitting Mullarkey down towards the end of the round before exploding his nose early in the third. To his credit, Mullarkey came right back, hitting the Canadian veteran with a flying knee before the two went shot-for-shot through to the final horn.
The judges were tasked with determining the victor and were aligned in how they saw things, with Mullarkey coming out on the favorable side of the scores. That’s a pair of victories on home soil sandwiched this year for the 29-year-old lightweight, who earned a quality bounce back win on Saturday against “The Bull.” | Official Scorecards
Chepe Mariscal defeats Jack Jenkins by Verbal Submission (arm injury) at 3:19 of Round 2
You never want to see a fight ended by injury and this was an outstanding fight that wrapped due to unfortunate circumstances.
Chepe Mariscal Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Chepe Mariscal Post-Fight Interview | UFC 293
Midway through the second round, Chepe Mariscal looked to land a harai-goshi on Jack Jenkins, who tried to brace his fall by planting his right hand on the canvas. As they came through, Jenkins’ elbow dislocated on impact, bringing the fight to an instant halt.
This was a competitive fight until the injury, and a good win for Mariscal nonetheless. He’s now earned two wins in under three months to start his UFC career, and will enter his next bout on a five-fight winning streak overall. | Official Scorecards
Carlos Ulberg defeats Da Woon Jung by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of Round 3
Carlos Ulberg is steadily developing into a threat in the light heavyweight division.
“Black Jag” extended his winning streak to five with a patient, measured win over Da Woon Jung in the final preliminary card bout of the evening. While Jung did well to attack the lead leg of the City Kickboxing man, the power and strikes of significant consequence all came from Ulberg, who sat down the South Korean in the first, cut him in the second, and forced him to tap in the waning seconds of the contest.
This was another quality victory for the improving Ulberg, who successfully navigated another step up in competition to keep things moving in the right direction. You can see the growth each time Ulberg takes the Octagon, and as he keeps building, he could become a factor in the 205-pound weight class.
UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Main Card Fight Results
Tyson Pedro defeats Anton Turkalj by TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1
Tyson Pedro blew the roof off the Qudos Bank Arena to kick off the main card, icing Anton Turkalj in the opening round.
The Australian veteran was patient out of the gate, getting a read on Turkalj’s range and speed before finding a home for a right hand that put “The Pleasure Man” on roller skates. He stayed composed and picked his spots, making sure to land big blows that sealed the deal and set the arena alight.
Now 3-1 since returning from an extended injury hiatus, the soon-to-be 32-year-old is an established action fighter and once again showing that he could be a threat in the future. | Official Scorecards
Justin Tafa defeats Austen Lane by TKO (strikes) at 1:22 of Round 1
Justin Tafa is, in fact, a bad man.
The Australian heavyweight landed an overhand left that sent Austin Lane crashing to the canvas just over a minute into the opening round, and for a moment, it looked like he was going to walk it off. As Lane lay prone on the deck, Tafa drove home hammerfists that sealed the deal and sent the big man in celebration mode.
Tafa is rounding into form after an uneven start to his UFC career, earning his second first-round win of the year and third such victory in his last four fights. | Official Scorecards
Manel Kape defeats Felipe dos Santos by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Manel Kape finally made it back to the Octagon after several recent fight cancellations, and picked up where he left off last December, registering a fourth straight UFC victory.
The ranked flyweight was a little ahead of newcomer Felipe dos Santos the whole way through, trading with the talented Brazilian throughout the first before beginning to distance himself from the 22-year-old in the second. Dos Santos remained game and had moments in the third, but Kape was able to steady himself and find more success.
They went the distance, with Kape earning a clean sweep of the scorecards, but this was an outstanding debut from dos Santos as well. Kape will be looking for another date with a ranked opponent next time out, and dos Santos is definitely someone to keep close tabs on going forward.
Great fight! | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov
- Sydney's own Tai Tuivasa (15-5, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) takes on Alexander Volkov (36-10, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) in a heavyweight co-main event
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
- Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) aims to defend his belt against No. 5 ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5, fighting out of Corona, CA)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland, live from Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.