UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland Results

“Chuck Buffalo” was the more complete fighter of the two, neutralizing Diamond with his clinch work and grappling along the fence while also getting the better of things in the striking exchanges early in the bout as well. He rocked Diamond early in the second, putting him on skates, but opted to clinch up rather than press the issue. Diamond had good moments on the feet in the third, but was docked a point in the third for multiple low blows, lessening his opportunity to earn the nod.

The judges were called upon for the first time, and all three saw things the same way, awarding Radtke a clean sweep of the scorecards that pushed his winning streak to five. | Official Scorecards