Official Scorecards | UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Back to fight down under for the first time since 2019, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will pack Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, when he defends his crown against hungry challenger Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on September 9 (September 10 local time). Plus, the pride of Western Australia returns, as heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa collides with Alexander Volkov in the co-main event.