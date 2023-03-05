UFC Unfiltered
After beginning the pay-per-view year with a pair of events abroad, the UFC returned home to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night with the best fight card of the year thus far.
UFC 285 featured 14 compelling matchups across seven divisions, culminating in championship battles at flyweight and heavyweight, and from the jump, the action was electric.
New names made statements, new contenders emerged, and new champions were crowned; here’s a look at how it all went down.
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Results
- Loik Radzhabov defeats Esteban Ribovics by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Farid Basharat defeats Da'Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Tabatha Ricci defeats Jessica Penne by submission (armbar) 2:14 of Round 2
- Cameron Saaiman defeats Mana Martinez by majority decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-28)
- Ian Machado Garry defeats Song Kenan by TKO (strikes) at 4:22 of Round 3
- Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Julian Marquez by TKO (strikes) at 4:12 of Round 2
- Amanda Ribas defeats Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)
- Dricus Du Plessis defeats Derek Brunson by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:59 of Round 2
- Cody Garbrandt defeats Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Bo Nickal defeats Jamie Pickett by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:54 of Round 1
- Mateusz Gamrot defeats Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Geoff Neal by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 3
- Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 4
- Main Event: Jon Jones defeats Ciryl Gane by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:04 of Round 1
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Early Prelims Results
Loik Radzhabov defeats Esteban Ribovics by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Newcomers Loik Radzhabov and Esteban Ribovics opened up the show with a tremendous back-and-forth in the lightweight division.
Radzhabov came out firing to start, dropping Ribovics with the first right hand he threw and wobbling him again later in the opening round before turning to his wrestling. Things were progressing the same way in the second until Ribovics dug a clean shot to the body, following with a right hand to the jaw that put Radzhabov on shaky footing.
Loik Radzhabov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Loik Radzhabov Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
In the third, Radzhabov opened up with more power shots, and while Ribovics was able to weather the shots, he continued to get taken down. Even when he had Radzhabov hurt late in the third, Ribovics was unable to capitalize, with the fighter from Tajikistan finding ways to clinch, scramble, and salt away the victory.
This was an excellent showing by each man in their shared first UFC appearance, with Radzhabov showing why he was a solid favorite even on short notice, and Ribovics elevating his stock even in defeat. | Official Scorecards
Farid Basharat defeats Da'Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Farid Basharat started his journey to catching up to his big brother Javid in terms of UFC victories, registering a unanimous decision win over Da’Mon Blackshear to win his promotional debut.
After following the same path through Dana White’s Contender Series as his brother, the younger Basharat fought a similarly tactical fight against Blackshear, using his fluid, confident striking and timely wrestling to out-hustle the Jackson-Wink MMA representative. Whenever Blackshear appeared poised to shift the momentum, Basharat found a way to counter, scrambling to his feet or completing a takedown of his own to stem the tide and remain in charge.
Farid Basharat Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Farid Basharat Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
He had to survive a last-second triangle choke attempt, but Basharat was able to survive to the horn and get his hand raised, advancing to 10-0 with the victory, bringing the siblings to a combined 4-0 in the UFC Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Tabatha Ricci defeats Jessica Penne by submission (armbar) 2:14 of Round 2
Tabatha Ricci turned in the most impressive performance of her career on Saturday night, securing a second-round submission win over former title challenger Jessica Penne to earn her third straight win.
“Baby Shark” was clearly the faster and more athletic of the two from the outset, controlling the opening round with her grappling while getting the better of the striking exchanges as well. In the second, a beautiful hip toss put Penne back on the canvas, and when the veteran looked to attack off her back, Ricci spun through and secured the armbar, extending and forcing Penne to tap.
Tabatha Ricci Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Tabatha Ricci Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
After dropping her promotional debut up a division against contender Manon Fiorot, Ricci is now showing that she’s an up-and-coming talent to watch in the 115-pound weight class. She’s 3-0 at strawweight and looking more comfortable with each appearance, making her one to watch going forward. | Official Scorecards
Cameron Saaiman defeats Mana Martinez by majority decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-28)
For the second consecutive fight, Cameron Saaiman lost a point, and for the second time, it didn’t matter, as the South African prospect remained perfect with a majority decision win over Mana Martinez.
Cameron Saaiman Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Cameron Saaiman Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
The point deduction came in the first round after Saaiman landed a pair of inadvertent kicks below the belt. Much like in his debut against Steven Koslow, the 22-year-old continued to lead the dance and take the fight to Martinez, dropping him in the second with a jab and closing out the round landing damage from top position.
An eye-poke paused the action in the third and prompted Saaiman to turn up the intensity, leading him to take Martinez to the ground and crack home elbows. Martinez continued to show his trademark toughness, but “MSP” was clearly the better man on Saturday, securing a clean sweep of the scorecards to move to 8-0 in his career and 2-0 inside the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
Ian Machado Garry defeats Song Kenan by TKO (strikes) at 4:22 of Round 3
There was a scare late in the first, but Ian Machado Garry navigated the danger and remained undefeated, picking up a
The Irish welterweight was picking apart Song for the first four minutes of the opening stanza, but got caught with a left hook that put him in the canvas and gave the Chinese veteran confidence and the round. But the 25-year-old recovered well and took the fight to Song in the second, showing better awareness of the counter while continuing to mix his strikes, maintaining the approach through the third to leave Song battered and busted up.
Ian Machado Garry Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Ian Machado Garry Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
Late in the frame, Machado Garry recognized that he had Song hurt and opened up, landing a dozen unanswered blows on the feet that sent Song to the canvas and a couple more to bring about the stoppage.
This was the kind of statement effort Machado Garry needed in order to get folks buzzing about his upside once again. | Official Scorecards
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Prelim Fight Results
Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Julian Marquez by TKO (strikes) at 4:12 of Round 2
Middleweights Marc-Andre Barriault and Julian Marquez got after it on Saturday, working at a torrid clip in an entertaining back-and-forth battle that ended with Barriault pouring it on and putting Marquez away along the fence late in the second.
Marc-Andre Barriault Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Marc-Andre Barriault Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
Marquez came out fighting technical and getting the better of things in the first, stinging Barriault a couple different times, prompting the French-Canadian to turn away from exchanges. But in the second, “Powerbar” lived up to his name, suffocating Marquez with an unrelenting barrage of strikes from the outset, staying on the Dana White’s Contender Series grad until referee Mark Smith was forced to step in and stop the fight.
This was an excellent performance from Barriault, who picks up his fourth UFC victory and gets back into the win column with the stoppage victory. | Official Scorecards
Amanda Ribas defeats Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)
Fighting for the first time since last spring, Amanda Ribas picked up a massive victory at UFC 285, collecting a unanimous decision win over fellow Brazilian Viviane Araujo on the televised prelims.
The two ran level through the opening round, each having instances where they landed good shots on the other, but early in the second, Ribas hurt and dropped Araujo, chasing her to the canvas. She spent a large portion of the round in top position, hunting for the arm triangle choke, and while Araujo defended well, Ribas stayed on her, climbing onto the back to maintain control through to the end of the round.
Amanda Ribas Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Amanda Ribas Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
Ribas continued to fight with confidence and poise in the third, catching Araujo on the end of her punches and avoiding much of the return fire. She mixed in spinning kicks and high kicks, surviving a Hail Mary armbar attempt from Araujo in the final minute to salt away the victory.
This was a great effort from the permanently joyous Ribas, who gets back into the win column and pushes her record to 6-2 inside the Octagon and 12-3 overall in the process. | Official Scorecards
Dricus Du Plessis defeats Derek Brunson by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:59 of Round 2
Derek Brunson has long been the litmus test for ascendent hopefuls in the middleweight division, and Dricus Du Plessis passed it on Saturday.
Brunson had a great deal of success in the first, putting Du Plessis on the canvas and hurting him on the feet, but the South African weathered the storm and landed some good shots of his own, including right at the close of the round. In the second, Du Plessis was the fresher of the two and started pulling away, stinging Brunson multiple times before putting him on the canvas and continuing to unload.
Dricus Du Plessis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Dricus Du Plessis Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
With Du Plessis hammering away from inside the exhausted and battered Brunson’s guard, the veteran middleweight’s corner threw in the towel, bringing the fight to a close.
It’s rarely pretty for the surging “Stillknocks,” but he’s now 5-0 in the UFC and riding an eight-fight winning streak overall. This should move him further up in the middleweight rankings when they update next week, and position him for another step up in competition next time out. | Official Scorecards
Cody Garbrandt defeats Trevin Jones by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Former champ Cody Garbrandt got himself back into the win column, closing out the UFC 285 prelims with a patient, measured win over Trevin Jones.
Cody Garbrandt Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Cody Garbrandt Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
Entering on a two-fight slide and having lost five of his last six, Garbrandt was the quicker, more active of the two throughout, picking his spots and sniping at Jones, who struggled to find “No Love” throughout. The biggest shots of the fight were landed by Jones late, as he stung Garbrandt before taking him to the canvas and putting another right hand on his chin.
But it was too little, too late for the fighter from Guam, as Garbrandt did enough in the first two rounds to secure the decision win. | Official Scorecards
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Main Card Fight Results
Bo Nickal defeats Jamie Pickett by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:54 of Round 1
Welcome to The Bo Show!
Bo Nickal Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Bo Nickal Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
Bo Nickal wasted no time closing the distance and getting his hands on Jamie Pickett, and once he did, it was a wrap. The debuting Penn State standout got Pickett to the canvas, eventually clamping onto an arm-triangle choke, patiently working to adjust his squeeze and collect the tap.
This was one-way traffic from the jump and the kind of finish everyone expected from the three-time Division I National champion wrestler. While he’s just 4-0 as a mixed martial artist, Nickal is already a problem for anyone that gets stuck on the canvas with him as he continues to work his way forward in the middleweight division. | Official Scorecards
Mateusz Gamrot defeats Jalin Turner by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner battled tooth-and-nail in a clash of Top 10 lightweights on the main card, with Gamrot having success when the fight hit the canvas and Turner getting the better of things in the standing striking exchanges.
The Polish veteran Gamrot did a good job of getting the taller Turner off his feet in each round, but only really landed damage in the middle frame, where he worked from a crucifix position to close out the round. When they were standing, the 27-year-old Turner flashed his power, stinging “Gamer” multiple times in space, including down the stretch in the third round.
Mateusz Gamrot Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Mateusz Gamrot Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
All three rounds were close and came down to how the judges saw the action. When the scores were totaled, it was Gamrot who came away on the happy side of the split decision victory.
This was an impressive win for the veteran, who took the fight on short notice, and got himself back into the win column with the victory. For Turner, the loss halts his five-fight winning streak, but should prove to be a quality learning experience for the talented 27-year-old. | Official Scorecards
Shavkat Rakhmonov defeats Geoff Neal by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 3
Shavkat Rakhmonov just keeps winning.
The undefeated rising star picked up his fifth consecutive UFC win and 17th straight victory overall midway through the UFC 285 main card, getting the better of things in a competitive, tough fight against durable DWCS grad Geoff Neal. It was the toughest test of the 28-year-old’s career and despite some scary moments, he was able to pass.
In all three rounds, the ranked welterweights got after each other on the feet, with Rakhmonov offering greater variety and volume. Neal had him rocked early in the third, but couldn’t find the shot that put him down, resulting in Rakhmonov closing the distance and getting a chance to recover.
Shavkat Rakhmonov Octagon Interview | UFC 285
Shavkat Rakhmonov Octagon Interview | UFC 285
/
Late in the frame, the undefeated “Nomad” hurt Neal with a clean right hand, compounding the punishment with knees to the body, yet somehow, the Fortis MMA man remained upright. With under a minute remaining and the pair battling along the fence, Rakhmonov latched onto a standing rear-naked choke and found the finish.
This was the most entertaining fight of the year thus far, and elevates the stock of both competitors. Rakhmonov advances to 17-0 with 17 finishes with the victory, and should be facing a Top 5 opponent next time out. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso defeats Valentina Shevchenko by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:34 of Round 4
Alexa Grasso is the new UFC flyweight champion!
The Mexican challenger took full advantage of a tactical mistake by Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round to secure the rear-naked choke finish.
This was an ultra-competitive fight the whole way through, with Grasso surprising Shevchenko in the first by fighting from a southpaw stance. While the champion turned to her grappling to build a lead heading into the championship rounds, Grasso remained focused and continued to make the most of her opportunities.
Alexa Grasso Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Alexa Grasso Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
When Shevchenko missed a spinning back kick, Grasso instantly climbed onto her back and attacked the choke, getting her hooks in, flattening her out, and eventually drawing out the tap.
This was an incredible performance from Grasso, who became the third fighter from Mexico to claim championship gold this year, joining Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez. Just an amazing effort from the new champion! | Official Scorecards
Main Event: Jon Jones defeats Ciryl Gane by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:04 of Round 1
Jon Jones is the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion of the world, and it didn’t take long for him to get there.
Jon Jones Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
Jon Jones Post-Fight Interview | UFC 285
/
“Bones” took Ciryl Gane down just over a minute into the contest, and the French heavyweight was never able to get back to his feet. Jones climbed into a mounted position and started fishing for a guillotine choke, and after “Bon Gamin” fended off the first attack, he locked in the second attempt, drawing out a quick tap from Gane.
After three years away, Jones needed less than a round to claim the heavyweight throne. In the process, he pushes his record to 27-1 with one No Contest, extending his winning streak to five. This was an absolutely dominant effort from the 35-year-old, who continues to be one of the most incredible talents to ever step into the Octagon. | Official Scorecards
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 4, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!