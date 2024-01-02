Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 297

Pennington is riding an impressive five-fight win streak, with her last loss coming against former champion Holly Holm in 2020. The Colorado native is currently the most seasoned fighter in the bantamweight division, with 16 fights to her name at 135 pounds, including wins over Jessica Andrade, Miesha Tate and Irene Aldana.

Pennington’s latest victory came against Ketlen Vieira at the beginning of last year. After three rounds, Pennington proved to be the more effective striker, out landing her opponent 81-64 in significant strikes. That figure shouldn’t surprise you, though, since Pennington currently holds the record for most strikes landed in bantamweight history at 1,310 total strikes. She also lands 50.4 percent of her significant strike attempts, the eighth highest in the division’s history.

Standing across from Pennington inside Scotiabank Arena on January 20 will be submission ace Mayra Bueno Silva, who has finished seven opponents by submission in her professional mixed martial arts career. Bueno Silva is unbeaten in her last four fights, and has finished three consecutive opponents. Her latest submission win against Holm in July, however, was overturned to a no contest after Bueno Silva tested positive for a banned substance