Co-Main Event Spotlight | UFC 297

Announcements
A women’s bantamweight champion will finally be crowned in the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of the new year.
At UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, a two-title fight main card features newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland defending his title for the first time against Dricus Du Plessis. But first, former title challenger Raquel Pennington faces Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight strap, which has sat unclaimed since Amanda Nunes announced her retirement in June 2023.
Order UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
In 2018, Pennington fought Nunes for the 135-pound championship, and was stopped late in the fifth round by the woman widely considered to be the greatest female fighter in UFC history. The loss only encouraged Pennington to continue chasing her dream. Now, eight fights later, Pennington gets her second chance to call herself the best 135-pound fighter on the planet.
Pennington is riding an impressive five-fight win streak, with her last loss coming against former champion Holly Holm in 2020. The Colorado native is currently the most seasoned fighter in the bantamweight division, with 16 fights to her name at 135 pounds, including wins over Jessica Andrade, Miesha Tate and Irene Aldana.
Pennington’s latest victory came against Ketlen Vieira at the beginning of last year. After three rounds, Pennington proved to be the more effective striker, out landing her opponent 81-64 in significant strikes. That figure shouldn’t surprise you, though, since Pennington currently holds the record for most strikes landed in bantamweight history at 1,310 total strikes. She also lands 50.4 percent of her significant strike attempts, the eighth highest in the division’s history.
Standing across from Pennington inside Scotiabank Arena on January 20 will be submission ace Mayra Bueno Silva, who has finished seven opponents by submission in her professional mixed martial arts career. Bueno Silva is unbeaten in her last four fights, and has finished three consecutive opponents. Her latest submission win against Holm in July, however, was overturned to a no contest after Bueno Silva tested positive for a banned substance
Since entering the bantamweight division in 2022, Bueno Silva has become one of the most feared 135ers on the roster. After a Fight of the Night earning victory against Wu Yanan in her UFC bantamweight debut, Bueno Silva collected two straight submissions over Stephanie Egger and Lina Lansberg, and the submission turned no contest against Holm. All three of those stoppages came before the end of the second round.
Bueno Silva’s two submission victories at bantamweight are already the second most in the division’s history, and her one minute and 17 second armbar victory against Egger ranks the fourth fastest all-time amongst the 135ers.
While Bueno Silva is relentless with her submission game, she’s one of the division’s best on the feet. Since moving to 135 pounds, Bueno Silva has landed 57.3 percent of her significant strike attempts. Her 55 percent accuracy, overall, is the eighth highest in UFC women’s history. So that begs the question, who is more keen on taking the fight to the mat?
Raquel Pennington: A Moment In History | UFC 30th Anniversary
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Raquel Pennington: A Moment In History | UFC 30th Anniversary
/
Both fighters fall well below the UFC average for takedowns attempted; Pennington averaged 0.93 takedowns per 15 minutes while Bueno Silva attempts only 0.36. Pennington’s logged 53 minutes at 11 seconds of control time as a bantamweight, which is the fourth most in the division’s history. An important statistic to note, however, is that Pennington was out controlled in five of her last six fights, including her loss to Holm, who’s predominately known for her striking ability.
Another factor in this fight is that it is scheduled for five rounds. Pennington’s average fight length of 14 minutes and nine seconds is over four minutes above the UFC average, and she’s fought to a decision 10 times in the UFC, which may be crucial against an opponent who’s only seen the third round once in her last four fights.
Mayra Bueno Silva Gets The Kneebar Sub On Lansberg | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Mayra Bueno Silva Gets The Kneebar Sub On Lansberg | UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield
/
Not only does Bueno Silva find finishes quickly, but she also wastes no time looking for them. As soon as the fight begins, Bueno Silva is aggressive and on the front foot. Pennington will likely need to weather an early storm from the Brazilian and wear her down before picking up the pace in the later rounds.
The best part of this matchup is its unpredictability. Statistically, this fight is as close as it gets between two fighters side-by-side in the rankings. Both fighters land just over four strikes a minute at over 50 percent accuracy, while being sound defensively; Pennington and Bueno Silva sit above the UFC average for strike differential.
The winner will also be only the third champion in the bantamweight division since Nunes claimed her first title in July 2016. And don’t forget, this fight leads into another can’t miss headliner between Strickland and Du Plessis for the middleweight championship. It all goes down Saturday, January 20 in Toronto, Canada.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Interviews
Alexander Volkanovski Backstage Interview | UFC 2024…
Interviews