The Knockouts | UFC.com 2023 Awards

The highly unofficial awards season continues with the biggest knockouts of 2023 and how we saw them on fight night...
1 - Josh Emmett vs Bryce Mitchell
It only took one.
Josh Emmett hit Bryce Mitchell with one right hand and the fight was over. The two men circled each other to start, looking for openings and opportunities, and when Mitchell threw a right hand, Emmett came over the top with a right hand that instantly shut off the Arkansas native’s lights.
What a knockout. What a way to kick off the pay-per-view. What a way to close out the year for Emmett after two straight losses.
Man.
2 – Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya is the UFC middleweight champion again after knocking out Alex Pereira in the second round.
The bitter rivals went one-for-one through much of the first two rounds, with Pereira chopping at Adesanya’s legs, and the challenger fighting with more forward pressure and urgency than in their last meeting. Just when Pereira pressed forward, looking to punish a seemingly hurt Adesanya, “The Last Stylebender” uncorked a right hand that landed flush and dazed the champion, with the follow-up right putting him on the canvas, out cold.
Just an absolutely tantalizing finish from the Nigerian-born, Auckland-based standout, who reclaims the middleweight title in style.
3 – Justin Gaethje vs Dustin Poirier
Another pay-per-view in Salt Lake City, another walk-off head kick finish!
Justin Gaethje claimed the BMF title with a right high kick knockout of Dustin Poirier in the early stages of the second round. After running level through the first round — Gaethje landing the great volume, Poirier connecting with the bigger individual shots — Gaethje went upstairs with a perfectly placed kick that went through Poirier’s guard and put him down.
Just an absolutely brilliant finish from Justin Gaethje, closing out the second straight pay-per-view in Utah with a Knockout of the Year shot. What an effort!
4 – Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
There are no more questions.
Islam Makhachev was annoyed by the narrative that Alexander Volkanovski won their initial encounter and garnered more praise than he did following the victory, and on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, he made it clear he’s the better man, finishing Volkanovski in the first round.
After grappling along the fence in the early stages, the duo broke into space and Makhachev went high with a left kick, connecting with the temple and shaking the equilibrium of the featherweight champion. The hammerfists quickly followed and the fight was halted.
This was a massive statement effort for Makhachev, who has now earned consecutive successful title defences against Volkanovski and 13 straight wins inside the Octagon.
5 – Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira put himself right back in the championship mix with a first-round stoppage win over Beneil Dariush in the UFC 289 co-main event.
Dariush controlled a good portion of the frame on the ground, but when Oliveira worked his way back up late in the round, he went on the offensive, hurting Dariush and sending him to the ground. From there, the former champion pounded out a finish, halting Dariush’s winning streak and showing he’s still every bit as dangerous as he’s been saying all week.
This is a statement win for “Do Bronxs,” who adds to his record number of stoppage wins inside the Octagon. He needed to make a statement in his return to the Octagon and a massive statement was made.
6 – Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich
Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion!
After eating a shot from Sergei Pavlovich in the opening moments of the contest, Aspinall reset, and landed consecutive rapid right hands to the temple of the Russian brute — the first shaking his equilibrium and the second sending him crashing to the canvas.
Aspinall is now 7-1 in the UFC, with his only setback coming as a result of an injury, and each of those victories coming by way of stoppage. He’s always profiled as a future contender, and now the big man from Saint Helens has championship gold around his waist.
England, you have another UFC champion in the midst!
7 – Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price
That’s how you close out a career!
Robbie Lawler got into a fistfight with Niko Price and wrapped his Hall of Fame career with a knockout victory! You could not script it any better and every single person in the building — including the usually emotionless Lawler — was moved by the moment.
His fight with Rory MacDonald from UFC 189 was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this week and now that his career has come to a close, Lawler will likely take his place alongside of it in the near future.
What a way to end it!
8 – Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo
Edson Barboza added to his highlight reel in Saturday night’s co-main event.
After trading with Billy Quarantillo throughout the opening few minutes of the first round, the Brazilian veteran planted a vicious knee on the chin of “Billy Q” as he looked to change levels. It was a terrific read and reaction from the ageless veteran, who knew there was no need for any follow-up blows as soon as the shot landed.
Entering on a two-fight slide, Barboza picks up his first victory since dispatching Shane Burgos in a similar type of pairing two years ago. Now 23-11 for his career, the 37-year-old showed he still has plenty to offer in the featherweight division with his effort in Kansas City.
9 – Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney
You’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better debut finish all year, as Ismael Bonfim collected a second-round walk-off finish on Saturday, planting a flying switch knee on the side of the jaw of Terrance McKinney that sent him crashing face-first into the canvas.
The lightweights ran fairly even through the first five minutes, with Bonfim landing the better shots, but McKinney wearing them well. The Brazilian newcomer seemed to be the more composed and confident of the two, and in the second, he took the fight to McKinney. With him pinned along the fence and having just dislodged his mouthpiece with a clean counter shot, Bonfim backed off, elevated, and connected cleanly, ending the fight in a flash.
This is a tremendous debut performance for the older of the Bonfim brothers, who immediately becomes a person of interest in the 155-pound weight class by dispatching McKinney in thrilling fashion.
10 – Diego Ferreira vs Michael Johnson
WOW!
Diego Ferreira registered one of the most vicious knockouts of the year in Saturday’s main card opener, planting an overhand right on the jaw of Michael Johnson that sent the veteran crashing to the canvas. Johnson had a great deal of success through the first round and had just shucked Ferreira off when he looked for a takedown, and the Fortis MMA representative responded by landing a fastball that ended the fight in a flash.
After more than a year on the sidelines and entering on a three-fight slide, this was a statement return for Ferreira, who previously resided in the Top 15 and could be on his way back there if he keeps delivering finishes like this going forward.
Voters – Aziz Bawany, Thomas Gerbasi, E. Spencer Kyte, Steve Latrell, Gavin Porter, Zac Pacleb
