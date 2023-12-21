The Knockouts | UFC.com 2023 Awards

1 - Josh Emmett vs Bryce Mitchell

It only took one.

Josh Emmett hit Bryce Mitchell with one right hand and the fight was over. The two men circled each other to start, looking for openings and opportunities, and when Mitchell threw a right hand, Emmett came over the top with a right hand that instantly shut off the Arkansas native’s lights.

What a knockout. What a way to kick off the pay-per-view. What a way to close out the year for Emmett after two straight losses.

Man.