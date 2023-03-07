UFC Middleweight Title Lineage

UFC Unfiltered
Alex Pereira currently reigns supreme over one of the UFC's most historic divisions.
Let's take a look at every UFC middleweight champion that has come before him.
Dave Menne (2001) Defeats Gil Castillo at UFC 33 (9/28/01) to win the UFC Middleweight Championship. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Murilo Bustamante (2002) Defeats Menne at UFC 35 (1/11/02) to win the title. Bustamante defends the title against Matt Lindland and then vacates the title as he leaves the organization. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Evan Tanner (2005) Defeats David Terrell at UFC 51 (2/5/05) to win the vacant middleweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Rich Franklin (2005) Defeats Tanner at UFC 53 (6/4/05) to win the title. Franklin defends the title against Nate Quarry and David Loiseau. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Anderson Silva (2006-2013) Defeats Franklin at UFC 64 (10/14/06) to win the title. Silva defeats Travis Lutter in what should have been his first title defense, but Lutter came in overweight, rendering the bout a non-title affair. Silva successfully defended the belt against Nate Marquardt, Franklin, Henderson, Patrick Cote, Thales Leites, Demian Maia, Chael Sonnen (twice), Vitor Belfort, and Yushin Okami. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Chris Weidman (2013-2015) Defeats Silva at UFC 162 (7/6/13) to win the title. Successfully defends the title against Silva, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Luke Rockhold (2015) Defeats Weidman at UFC 194 (12/12/15) to win the title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Michael Bisping (2016) Defeats Rockhold at UFC 199 (6/4/16) to win the title. Defends title against Dan Henderson. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Georges St-Pierre (2017) Defeats Bisping at UFC 217 (11/4/17) to win title. Vacates title due to illness on 12/7/17. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Robert Whittaker (2017-2019) Defeats Yoel Romero at UFC 213 (6/8/17) to win interim title. Promoted to undisputed champion after St-Pierre vacates title (12/7/17)
Israel Adesanya (2019-2021) Defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 (4/13/19) to win interim title. Defeats Whittaker at UFC 243 (10/6/19) to win undisputed title. Has defended title against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori. Robert Whittaker, and Jared Connonier. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Alex Pereira (2022-Present) Defeats Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (11/12/2022) via knockout round five. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)