 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes
UFC Fight Pass

UFC Middleweight Title Lineage

Go Through All Of The Middleweight Title Winners In UFC History
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON TWITTER: @TGERBASI • Aug. 30, 2021

Alex Pereira currently reigns supreme over one of the UFC's most historic divisions.

Let's take a look at every UFC middleweight champion that has come before him.

Murilo Bustamante defeats Dave Menne to win the UFC Middleweight Championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena on January 11, 2002 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Susumu Nagao/Zuffa via Getty Images)

Murilo Bustamante defeats Dave Menne to win the UFC Middleweight Championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena on January 11, 2002 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Susumu Nagao/Zuffa via Getty Images)

Dave Menne (2001) Defeats Gil Castillo at UFC 33 (9/28/01) to win the UFC Middleweight Championship. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Murilo Bustamante (2002) Defeats Menne at UFC 35 (1/11/02) to win the title.  Bustamante defends the title against Matt Lindland and then vacates the title as he leaves the organization. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Evan Tanner (2005) Defeats David Terrell at UFC 51 (2/5/05) to win the vacant middleweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Rich Franklin (2005) Defeats Tanner at UFC 53 (6/4/05) to win the title. Franklin defends the title against Nate Quarry and David Loiseau. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Fighter Timeline: Anderson Silva
Fighter Timeline: Anderson Silva
/

Anderson Silva (2006-2013) Defeats Franklin at UFC 64 (10/14/06) to win the title. Silva defeats Travis Lutter in what should have been his first title defense, but Lutter came in overweight, rendering the bout a non-title affair. Silva successfully defended the belt against Nate Marquardt, Franklin, Henderson, Patrick Cote, Thales Leites, Demian Maia, Chael Sonnen (twice), Vitor Belfort, and Yushin Okami. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Chris Weidman (2013-2015) Defeats Silva at UFC 162 (7/6/13) to win the title. Successfully defends the title against Silva, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

View Weidman's Athlete Profile

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 12: Luke Rockhold reacts to his victory over Chris Weidman in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 194 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 12: Luke Rockhold reacts to his victory over Chris Weidman in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 194 event inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Luke Rockhold (2015) Defeats Weidman at UFC 194 (12/12/15) to win the title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Michael Bisping (2016) Defeats Rockhold at UFC 199 (6/4/16) to win the title. Defends title against Dan Henderson. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Michael Bisping: UFC Hall Of Fame 2019 Inductee
'The Count' Becomes The First Class Of 2019 Inductee
Michael Bisping: UFC Hall Of Fame 2019 Inductee
/

Georges St-Pierre (2017) Defeats Bisping at UFC 217 (11/4/17) to win title. Vacates title due to illness on 12/7/17. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

GEORGES ST-PIERRE NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME
GEORGES ST-PIERRE NAMED TO UFC HALL OF FAME
/

Robert Whittaker (2017-2019) Defeats Yoel Romero at UFC 213 (6/8/17) to win interim title. Promoted to undisputed champion after St-Pierre vacates title (12/7/17) 

Israel Adesanya (2019-2021) Defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 (4/13/19) to win interim title. Defeats Whittaker at UFC 243 (10/6/19) to win undisputed title. Has defended title against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori. Robert Whittaker, and Jared Connonier. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Alex Pereira (2022-Present) Defeats Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (11/12/2022) via knockout round five. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Tags
Middleweight
middleweight champion
Middleweight Title Fight
:
Nazim Sadykhov And John Hackleman Guest Star On Unfiltered Episode 682
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Nazim Sadykhov, UFC 285 recap with…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Leon Edwards of Jamaica celebrates after defeating Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Leon Edwards Believes His Legacy Is Just Beginning

Two Months After Shocking The MMA World, Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards Is Eager To Build His Legacy Even More

More
Ronda Rousey, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Amanda Nunes, and Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC 30th Anniversary

Looking Back At 10 Years of Women in the UFC | UFC…

From The First Ever To The Greatest Ever, See The Women Who Had The Biggest Impact On The UFC Over The Last Decade

More
: