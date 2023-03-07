UFC Middleweight Title Lineage

Murilo Bustamante defeats Dave Menne to win the UFC Middleweight Championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena on January 11, 2002 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Susumu Nagao/Zuffa via Getty Images)

Dave Menne (2001) Defeats Gil Castillo at UFC 33 (9/28/01) to win the UFC Middleweight Championship. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Murilo Bustamante (2002) Defeats Menne at UFC 35 (1/11/02) to win the title. Bustamante defends the title against Matt Lindland and then vacates the title as he leaves the organization. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Evan Tanner (2005) Defeats David Terrell at UFC 51 (2/5/05) to win the vacant middleweight title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Rich Franklin (2005) Defeats Tanner at UFC 53 (6/4/05) to win the title. Franklin defends the title against Nate Quarry and David Loiseau. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)