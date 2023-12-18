The Newcomers | 2023 UFC.com Awards

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

For most fighters, living up to the kind of hype Bo Nickal received in 2022 would be overwhelming. Nickal wasn’t bothered in the least, and once he entered the Octagon in 2023 after two wins on Dana White’s Contender Series the previous year, he cemented himself as a legit prospect with championship potential in making short work of Jamie Pickett and Val Woodburn. As for 2024, it should be an interesting one.

UFC 296 REWIND: The Scorecard | Photo Gallery

3 - Ikram Aliskerov

The resume of Ikram Aliskerov should have let UFC fans know that he was coming, but even after wins over Octagon vets Denis Tiuliulin and Nah-Shon Burrell and a submission victory on the Contender Series, the Russian still snuck up on some folks with a knockout of Phil Hawes in his UFC debut in May. But by October, a Performance of the Night finish of Warlley Alves made it clear that in 2024, the middleweight division will be on high alert for the 31-year-old finisher.

4 - Elves Brener