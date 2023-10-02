Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green

Drew Dober and Ricky Glenn are two Midwest guys that really enjoy getting into a fist fight, and on Saturday night, they do it with each other.

Dober has been smiling and looking maddeningly handsome while slinging hands inside the Octagon for more than a decade, taking up residency on the fringes of the Top 15 for the last several years. He actively seeks out fights that he feels will not be boring and has a style that is conducive to that approach, constantly wading into back-and-forth battles with dangerous men in the 155-pound weight class.

Glenn made a name for himself as an entertaining action fighter outside of the UFC and has lived up to that reputation since debuting in the promotion in the fall of 2016. His last three fights feel like a perfect representation of who he is as a fighter, as he knocked out Joaquim Silva swiftly three fights back, battled headliner Grant Dawson to a draw two fights ago, and got finished by Christos Giagos in 95 seconds last time out.

This will be a buffet of punches and kicks, so grab a plate and get your fill!

Philipe Lins vs Ion Cutelaba