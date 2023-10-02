THE 10 | AMAZING FIGHTS IN ABU DHABI

There are times when fights stand out as much for the anticipation and feel they create in the audience before the action gets underway as they do for what actually transpires inside the Octagon, and this is one of those times.

McGregor had returned at the start of 2020 intent on competing multiple times and attempting to make another run at the lightweight title, but the pandemic put him on the sidelines for the remainder of the year following his January win over Donald Cerrone. Now, a year later, he was back, and facing off with an old rival in Poirier, whom he beat when the two were featherweight hopefuls at UFC 178.

Poirier was coming off his unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker the previous summer and still very much at the top of his game. Where McGregor was the electric rising star when they met the first time, “The Diamond” was the entrenched, top-tier talent heading into their second meeting, but the Irishman still carried that aura of being able to dial up a big performance on command heading into this one.

McGregor closed the distance immediately, but Poirier worked to keep him off balance, taking him down early before they battled in the clinch for much of the round. Just when McGregor started connecting with shots in space, Poirier got busy landing calf kicks and cracked him with a right hook that prompted him to smile and point at the former two-weight champion.

McGregor kept attacking early in the second, but Poirier beat up his lead leg, and when “The Notorious” one started over-extending on his shots and reaching a little, Poirier cranked up the pressure and output, eventually putting McGregor on the canvas to bring their series even at one win each.

Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen (UFC 267)