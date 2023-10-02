Week 9 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series

We had back-to-back slobberknockers that stand amongst the best fights ever to transpire on the series, and an electrifying performance from Danny Barlow to close things out, all of which combines to set a mighty high bar for this week’s hopefuls to clear as they step into the UFC APEX for their moment in the spotlight.

But the measurement shouldn’t be whether they’re able to match or exceed the efforts put forth last week — it’s simply about how well they perform on Tuesday night, and whether they’re able to do enough to impress the UFC CEO and garner their own opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.

Here’s a look at the hopefuls headed into the cage on the penultimate week of Season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Murtaza Talha vs Rodolfo Bellato