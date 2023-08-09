Episode 11 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

Holobaugh envisions a high-output battle where his pace and constant pressure eventually gets to Knight, and Chandler sees the difference between the two being Knight’s output and Holobaugh’s power. He calls it “one of the most evenly matched fights we could have on The Ultimate Fighter,” and he is absolutely right in that assessment.

Later in the evening, McGregor rolls into the UFC APEX for the Coaches Challenge. No one knows what the competition is going to be be, with members of Team McGregor breaking down the reasons for their uncertainty, as it’s taking place at night, at the APEX, where previous challenges were often outdoors or in alternate locations.

As they head into the arena itself, Dana White, Bruce Buffer, and Brookliyn Wren are onstage, with two cold tubs positioned behind them.

White explains that it’s “Cold Plunge Trivia” — Buffer will be the host, the winning coach gets $10,000 and the members of the winning team get $1500 each.

Buffer gives the contest a grand introduction and the coaches get into their freezing cold tubs, ready to answer some trivia. Chandler admits that he doesn’t retain trivia information, and McGregor calls himself “UFC history,” expressing confidence in winning the competition.

Round One will be about UFC history, Round Two will focus on The Ultimate Fighter, and Round 3 will have Buffer asking the coaches questions about one another.

They get into the 39F tub and Chandler acknowledges that he’s a shaker when he gets into the water, which prompts McGregor to give him the gears.

McGregor gets out to a 5-3 lead after Round 1 and maintains his lead heading into Round 3, with Chandler trailing 10-8. Every question in the final round is worth two points, so Chandler can win this by getting more correct answers than his adversary.

Chandler ties it up, and McGregor has the final question — if he gets it right, he wins; if not, we’re off to a fourth round. McGregor gets the answer correct, winning the competition for his team.

Chandler laments losing, but points out his side has been awfully successful overall throughout this competition, while McGregor shows off the roll of bills he won, and the roll of bills he brought with him to the facility.