Episode 9 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

Roberts is up first and comes in a quarter of a pound over the 156-pound limit. They break out the screen, Roberts strips down, and he’s still a little bit over. He has an hour to make weight.

Hubbard steps up, hits 155.5 pounds easy, and Roberts speaks to Chandler about how to get that finally bit of weight off. Chandler suggests that if Roberts cuts his hair, he’ll be good, and the veteran agrees, grabbing Mando Gutierrez to cut his braids and clean him up.

Roberts cuts his braids, apologizing to his people back home for doing so, but hits the mark as he steps back on the scale, making the fight official.

You can tell White is excited about the contest as he sets the table for the matchup between Roberts and Hubbard, as the highlight of their respective victories roll.

“Both of these guys should be fresh, healthy and ready to go to war,” he says, before outlining that the semifinal fights are three five-minute rounds, not two rounds like in the quarterfinals.

TUF HOUSE

Roberts calls home and shows off his new haircut to his kids, taking full responsibility for missing weight and having to cut his hair.

He’s clearly energized by talking to them, and his daughter gives him tons of encouragement and motivation, telling him to “break a leg” as they get off the call.

FIGHT DAY

The two lightweights roll into the UFC APEX, getting into the back to get wrapped, loose, and ready to step into the Octagon to figure out which one of them will be advancing to the lightweight finale.

Chandler makes a point of walking out with both fighters, committed to showing them each that he’s still in their corner, even though he won’t be in their corner in the fight itself. Robert Drysdale is in the corner of Roberts, and Bob Cook is in the corner with Hubbard.

The friends share a smile as they pace in their respective corners, and now it’s time to set it all aside and get after it.

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Austin Hubbard