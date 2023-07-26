Episode 9 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

Fight Coverage
After TUF | Episode 9: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
After TUF | Episode 9: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
/
PREVIOUSLY ON THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Team Chandler’s veterans earned victories in the first seven fights but were unable to complete the first sweep in the show’s history as Team McGregor bantamweight Rico DiSciullo earned a come-from-behind stoppage win over Hunter Azure in the final quarterfinal matchup.
RECAP PREVIOUS EPISODES OF TUF: Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8
UFC President Dana White met with the coaches and fighters to figure out the semifinal pairings, and now, the matchups are revealed, with lightweight veterans Roosevelt Roberts and Austin Hubbard from Team Chandler facing off for a place in the finals.
This is The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler!
TUF HOUSE
The fighters return home and see the semifinal matchups posted on the wall.
White would like to have three of the fighters move over to train with Team McGregor, since they’re down to one fighter remaining, but says that he’s going to leave the final decision up to the athletes.
RECAP EVERYTHING HAPPENING ON TUF
Hubbard and Roberts have been close throughout the time in the house, and all the of the Team Chandler athletes listed on the Team McGregor side of the board express how they have no interest in switching teams at this point in the competition.
Brad Katona talks to Trevor Wells about the training dynamics, which have not changed, as he’s slated to face another member of Team Chandler, Timur Valiev, in the semifinals. Since he trains with the Team McGregor squad in Dublin, it only makes sense for him to trade in his red gear for some blue gear and work with his everyday coaches going forward.
UFC APEX
White explains that Katona was the only fighter that wanted to switch teams heading into the semifinals, acknowledging that McGregor’s outburst following the final quarterfinal fight didn’t sit too well with the veterans on Team Chandler.
Three days ahead of the fight, Chandler’s team goes through preparations, with Chandler explaining how they’re going to handle things as coaches, stating that while one coach will be available to each fighter to answer questions, they’re going to stay out of things as much as possible in order to not give the impression that they’re favoring any one competitor.
Chandler explains that Roberts and Hubbard have connected as friends and training partners throughout the process, with Roberts calling it a “fight that everyone is going to want to watch.” He recognizes danger staying inside or wrestling with Hubbard along the fence, but knows he’s dangerous everywhere and will find success as long as he sticks to what he does best.
TUF HOUSE
McGregor swings by the house where his coaches are already hanging out, as a chef has come through to cook up an Irish stew for the competitors, made with the Irish standout’s Forged Irish stout.
UFC APEX
Two days before the fight, Roberts and Hubbard continue to get geared up for their semifinal fight. Hubbard believes he has the strength advantage and wrestling advantage in his matchup with Roberts.
“This is gonna be a fun fight, this is gonna be a war, and I can’t wait to see how this plays out,” he says.
TUF HOUSE
White explains that they once again wanted to allow the semifinalists to make calls home to loved ones in order to let them know how they’re doing and gain a reminder of why they’re doing all this.
First up, Hubbard calls his wife, Chelsea, and daughter Sophie. The smile on his face as he recounts getting to call home speaks volumes about how much it meant to him.
LIGHTWEIGHT WEIGH-IN
Roberts is up first and comes in a quarter of a pound over the 156-pound limit. They break out the screen, Roberts strips down, and he’s still a little bit over. He has an hour to make weight.
Hubbard steps up, hits 155.5 pounds easy, and Roberts speaks to Chandler about how to get that finally bit of weight off. Chandler suggests that if Roberts cuts his hair, he’ll be good, and the veteran agrees, grabbing Mando Gutierrez to cut his braids and clean him up.
RELATED: All TUF 31 Recaps, Coaches Interviews, And More
Roberts cuts his braids, apologizing to his people back home for doing so, but hits the mark as he steps back on the scale, making the fight official.
You can tell White is excited about the contest as he sets the table for the matchup between Roberts and Hubbard, as the highlight of their respective victories roll.
“Both of these guys should be fresh, healthy and ready to go to war,” he says, before outlining that the semifinal fights are three five-minute rounds, not two rounds like in the quarterfinals.
TUF HOUSE
Roberts calls home and shows off his new haircut to his kids, taking full responsibility for missing weight and having to cut his hair.
He’s clearly energized by talking to them, and his daughter gives him tons of encouragement and motivation, telling him to “break a leg” as they get off the call.
FIGHT DAY
The two lightweights roll into the UFC APEX, getting into the back to get wrapped, loose, and ready to step into the Octagon to figure out which one of them will be advancing to the lightweight finale.
Chandler makes a point of walking out with both fighters, committed to showing them each that he’s still in their corner, even though he won’t be in their corner in the fight itself. Robert Drysdale is in the corner of Roberts, and Bob Cook is in the corner with Hubbard.
The friends share a smile as they pace in their respective corners, and now it’s time to set it all aside and get after it.
Roosevelt Roberts vs. Austin Hubbard
The fight between the Team Chandler lightweights was every bit as competitive and close as anticipated, as their familiarity from training with one another made it difficult for either to gain a significant advantage in the three-round battle.
After a relatively even first round contested exclusively on the feet, Hubbard put Roberts on the canvas in the first half of the second, though both men were able to land good blows while on the ground. The two playfully talked with one another throughout, showing no hesitation when it came to punching their new friend in the face.
Hubbard came out aggressively in the third, closing the distance and looking to spill Roberts to the canvas, ending up in a clinch along the fence, only to get threatened with a guillotine choke and lose position. Hubbard slipped to the floor as the two battled along the fence, with Roberts landing on top, but he wasn’t able to capitalize or do any real damage.
They separated into space with 50 seconds remaining, traded some shots, but ended up right back in the clinch, with Roberts controlling the position and finishing by landing a trio of knees to the midsection of Hubbard.
The judges are tasked with determining the victor, but before the decision is announced, White and Chandler recap the action.
Austin Hubbard Discusses His Semifinal Win | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
Austin Hubbard Discusses His Semifinal Win | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
/
White is critical of the opening round, saying it fell short of his expectations that they would come out hungry to earn their way back into the UFC. Both cite Hubbard’s takedown in the second as a key moment, but White says he’s ultimately not impressed, and that he wants to see guys that work for finishes.
Official Result: Austin Hubbard def. Roosevelt Roberts by Split Decision
The Colorado-based fighter is through to the finale, and the two share a good moment backstage. Roberts is upset that he didn’t come out aggressively, citing getting friendly with Hubbard as part of the problem.
ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Brad Katona officially switches teams, reuniting with his coaches from Ireland, while UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev pays Timur Valiev a visit before the two bantamweights throw down with a place in the live finale on the line.