Episode 10 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

Despite training at Conor McGregor’s gym back in Ireland, bantamweight Brad Katona is selected to be a part of Team Chandler, leading some of his teammates to question his allegiances and grow frustrated with the former Ultimate Fighter winner.

But after winning his quarterfinal fight, Katona was given the opportunity to switch teams and took it, moving to Team McGregor to work with the coaches he works with every day at home.

Now, the Canadian continues his bid to become the first two-time winner of The Ultimate Fighter when he takes on former teammate Timur Valiev in the first bantamweight semifinal matchup.

It’s time for the next episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler!

Dana White explains that fighters were given the opportunity to switch teams and Katona was the only one to do so.

Katona rolls into the APEX to thank Chandler and the coaching staff for all their help and time earlier in the season before the Winnipeg native walks into the Team McGregor locker room and joining his new squad in a training session.

McGregor leads the team in balance drills, having them slowly go through kick patterns while balancing on an elbow on the ground. Katona goes through a mitt session with coach Owen Roddy, explaining how training with this team feels like “jet fuel for my soul” and everything just feels incredibly comfortable.

He gets a Team McGregor jersey from the former two-division world champion, officially marking his switch.