How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

The Ultimate Fighter is set for the premier of its 31st season on May 30, and all indications point toward this one being the biggest since the inaugural series brought the sport into a broader level of awareness back in 2005 capped with a Hall of Fame worthy bout between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar. Eighteen years later, the sport’s biggest star returns as Conor McGregor coaches opposite all-action man Michael Chandler – a combination almost guaranteed to provide a handful of must-see interactions as they faceoff ahead of their eventual fight projected for sometime later in 2023.
Catch Up On All Things The Ultimate Fighter
Since premiering in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter provided the opportunity for myriad champions and Octagon legends to get their start. From current Hall of Fame members like Michael Bisping and Rashad Evans to surefire future ones like Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker and Rose Namajunas, the show provides a behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to be a mixed martial artist at the highest level.
Of course, the show also provides quite the spotlight for the coaches. Anyone who has been anyone in the Octagon has donned the role, and this season will be no exception.
This season features fighters from two of the sport’s most loaded divisions: lightweight and bantamweight. UFC fans will recognize a decent chunk of the fighters this season as many participated in Dana White’s Contender Series, previous seasons of The Ultimate Fighter, while a handful fought for several years in the promotion itself.
Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show
When McGregor and Chandler eventually lock horns in the Octagon, it will be McGregor’s first fight since breaking his leg in July 2021. For Chandler, who has earned Performance Bonuses in four of his five UFC fights - including 2021’s Fight of the Year against Justin Gaethje and one of 2022’s best knockouts against Tony Ferguson - it is a crucial fight to stay in the shark pit that is the lightweight title picture.
How do I stream The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler on ESPN+?
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler premieres on Tuesday, May 30, at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the United States on ESPN and ESPN+. Each episode will air Tuesday of each week.
Who is on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler?
Lightweights
- Lee Hammond
- Kurt Holobaugh
- Austin Hubbard
- Nate Jennerman
- Jason Knight
- Aaron McKenzie
- Landon Quinones
- Roosevelt Roberts
Bantamweights
- Hunter Azure
- Rico DiSciullo
- Cody Gibson
- Mando Gutierrez
- Brad Katona
- Timur Valiev
- Carlos Vera
- Trevor Wells
What time does The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler?
United States
Canada
- Tuesdays, 10pm ET / 7pm PT on TSN, RDS and UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom
- Thursdays (June 1) on BT Sport
Republic of Ireland
- Thursdays (starting June 6) on Virgin Two
Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden)
- Denmark: Fridays (starting June 2) on V Sport +
- France: Thursdays (starting June 1) on RMC Sport
- Germany: on DAZN
- Italy: on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Netherlands: on Discovery+, Eurosport 1 and Discovery Channel
- Norway: Fridays (starting June 2) on TV3+
- Poland: on UFC FIGHT PASS
- Spain: on Eurosport player and Fridays (starting June 2) on Eurosport 2
- Sweden: Fridays (starting June 2) on TV10
Finland
- Thursdays (starting June 1) on V Sport +
Australia and New Zealand
- Wednesdays (starting May 31) on ESPN
Africa
Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)
Brazil
Mexico
- Fridays (starting June 2), 4pm CT on FOX Sports
Argentina
- Fridays (starting June 2), 9pm ART on FOX Sports
Central America
- Sundays (starting June 4), 8pm ET on FOX Sports 2
South America
- Mondays (starting June 5), 8pm ART on FOX Sports 2
Iceland
MENA
- On UFC Arabia
Rest of the World
- Check UFC FIGHT PASS availability in your market
