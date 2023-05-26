How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Catch Up On All Things The Ultimate Fighter

Since premiering in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter provided the opportunity for myriad champions and Octagon legends to get their start. From current Hall of Fame members like Michael Bisping and Rashad Evans to surefire future ones like Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker and Rose Namajunas, the show provides a behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to be a mixed martial artist at the highest level.

Of course, the show also provides quite the spotlight for the coaches. Anyone who has been anyone in the Octagon has donned the role, and this season will be no exception.

This season features fighters from two of the sport’s most loaded divisions: lightweight and bantamweight. UFC fans will recognize a decent chunk of the fighters this season as many participated in Dana White’s Contender Series, previous seasons of The Ultimate Fighter, while a handful fought for several years in the promotion itself.

Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show

When McGregor and Chandler eventually lock horns in the Octagon, it will be McGregor’s first fight since breaking his leg in July 2021. For Chandler, who has earned Performance Bonuses in four of his five UFC fights - including 2021’s Fight of the Year against Justin Gaethje and one of 2022’s best knockouts against Tony Ferguson - it is a crucial fight to stay in the shark pit that is the lightweight title picture.

How do I stream The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler on ESPN+?

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler premieres on Tuesday, May 30, at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the United States on ESPN and ESPN+. Each episode will air Tuesday of each week.

Who is on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler?

Lightweights

Lee Hammond

Kurt Holobaugh

Austin Hubbard

Nate Jennerman

Jason Knight

Aaron McKenzie

Landon Quinones

Roosevelt Roberts

Bantamweights

Hunter Azure

Rico DiSciullo

Cody Gibson

Mando Gutierrez

Brad Katona

Timur Valiev

Carlos Vera

Trevor Wells

What time does The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler?

United States

Tuesdays, 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+

and (ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ for Spanish broadcast)

Canada

Tuesdays, 10pm ET / 7pm PT on TSN, RDS and UFC FIGHT PASS

United Kingdom

Thursdays (June 1) on BT Sport

Republic of Ireland

Thursdays (starting June 6) on Virgin Two

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden)

Finland

Thursdays (starting June 1) on V Sport +

Australia and New Zealand

Wednesdays (starting May 31) on ESPN

Africa

On UFC FIGHT PASS

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

On UFC FIGHT PASS

Brazil

On UFC FIGHT PASS

Mexico

Fridays (starting June 2), 4pm CT on FOX Sports

Argentina

Fridays (starting June 2), 9pm ART on FOX Sports

Central America

Sundays (starting June 4), 8pm ET on FOX Sports 2

South America

Mondays (starting June 5), 8pm ART on FOX Sports 2

Iceland

On UFC FIGHT PASS

MENA

On UFC Arabia

Rest of the World