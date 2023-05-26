 Skip to main content
The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Features Conor McGregor And Michael Chandler
How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Find Start Times And Fight Card Info For The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
May. 26, 2023

The Ultimate Fighter is set for the premier of its 31st season on May 30, and all indications point toward this one being the biggest since the inaugural series brought the sport into a broader level of awareness back in 2005 capped with a Hall of Fame worthy bout between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar. Eighteen years later, the sport’s biggest star returns as Conor McGregor coaches opposite all-action man Michael Chandler – a combination almost guaranteed to provide a handful of must-see interactions as they faceoff ahead of their eventual fight projected for sometime later in 2023.

Since premiering in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter provided the opportunity for myriad champions and Octagon legends to get their start. From current Hall of Fame members like Michael Bisping and Rashad Evans to surefire future ones like Kamaru Usman, Robert Whittaker and Rose Namajunas, the show provides a behind-the-scenes look at what it really takes to be a mixed martial artist at the highest level.

Of course, the show also provides quite the spotlight for the coaches. Anyone who has been anyone in the Octagon has donned the role, and this season will be no exception.

This season features fighters from two of the sport’s most loaded divisions: lightweight and bantamweight. UFC fans will recognize a decent chunk of the fighters this season as many participated in Dana White’s Contender Series, previous seasons of The Ultimate Fighter, while a handful fought for several years in the promotion itself.

When McGregor and Chandler eventually lock horns in the Octagon, it will be McGregor’s first fight since breaking his leg in July 2021. For Chandler, who has earned Performance Bonuses in four of his five UFC fights - including 2021’s Fight of the Year against Justin Gaethje and one of 2022’s best knockouts against Tony Ferguson - it is a crucial fight to stay in the shark pit that is the lightweight title picture.

How do I stream The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler on ESPN+?

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler premieres on Tuesday, May 30, at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the United States on ESPN and ESPN+. Each episode will air Tuesday of each week.

Who is on The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler?

Lightweights

  • Lee Hammond
  • Kurt Holobaugh
  • Austin Hubbard
  • Nate Jennerman
  • Jason Knight
  • Aaron McKenzie
  • Landon Quinones
  • Roosevelt Roberts

Bantamweights

  • Hunter Azure
  • Rico DiSciullo
  • Cody Gibson
  • Mando Gutierrez
  • Brad Katona
  • Timur Valiev
  • Carlos Vera
  • Trevor Wells

What time does The Ultimate Fighter 31: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler?

United States

  • Tuesdays, 10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+
  • (ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ for Spanish broadcast)

Canada

United Kingdom

Republic of Ireland

Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden)

Finland

Australia and New Zealand

  •  Wednesdays (starting May 31) on ESPN

Africa

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Central America

South America

Iceland

MENA

Rest of the World

