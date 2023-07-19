Episode 8 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

TUF HOUSE

Landon Quinones talks to Jason Knight about their fight, ostensibly thanking him for handing him a loss because it will motivate him to keep getting better. Knight imparts some insights on the young lightweight, giving him directions for how to get to the next level.

UFC APEX

Dana White talks about the pressure on DiSciullo’s shoulders heading into the final fight of the quarterfinals, noting that you can be certain that McGregor doesn’t want to be the first coach to lose every fight of the opening round.

RECAP EVERYTHING HAPPENING ON TUF

DISCIULLO FIGHT PREP

The Irishman calls DiSciullo a “dark horse” in his fight with Azure before his charge’s home video rolls, showing him competing on the New England regional circuit. White talks about DiSciullo’s appearance on the Contender Series, where he fought Montel Jackson, which ended in a loss.

McGregor works with DiSciullo on wall work during his training session. The Massachusetts native says he knows nothing about Azure in a confessional interview as he continues to get instruction from McGregor and works with Mando Gutierrez. McGregor again drills power shots with the back hand, making sure the athletes focus on technique and precision.

How To Watch TUF 31

DiSciullo is confident he can beat Azure and go on a run to win the whole thing, acknowledging that he needs to stay focused if and when he gets stuck in a bad spot, telling Coach Owen Roddy he likes being the underdog.