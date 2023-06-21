Episode 4 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

International Fight Week
PREVIOUSLY ON THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
The bantamweight fight between Trevor Wells and Timur Valiev was postponed after Wells failed a pre-fight medical exam, leaving the teams trying to figure out how to proceed.
In the cage, Austin Hubbard of Team Chandler picked up a dominant decision win over Team McGregor’s Aaron McKenzie to send the veterans out to a 3-0 lead.
RECAP EVERYTHING HAPPENING ON TUF
Now, Wells and Valiev finally face off, with another spot in the semifinals on the line.
It’s time for Episode 4 of The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler!
UFC APEX
Dana White explains that Wells has been cleared to fight, and that figuring out which weight they will compete at is going to be the only challenge to getting things figured out and back on track.
He decided to allow McGregor and Chandler to figure it out, and Chandler proposes a catchweight to Audie Attar, McGregor’s manager, who seems to be working as an intermediary.
Team McGregor checks Wells’ weight — he’s 137.5 pounds when they ask — and their thinking is that they should do the fight at 135 pounds in order to make Valiev cut weight a second time, thereby making it more difficult for him. Team McGregor is going to push for an actual bantamweight bout, and Wells is unsure as to which way to go.
TUF HOUSE
Wells and Valiev chat in the kitchen, with Valiev explaining how his grandmother introduced him to his wife.
Valiev’s home video rolls, showing him at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, where he lives and trains. He explains the setup in Phuket, where there are more than 30 gyms in a close proximity to one another, and TUF 11 alum and TMT coach Joseph Henle makes an appearance.
Valiev explains his road to MMA, and his UFC record, which stands at 2-1-1. He explains that he lost his last fight (to Jack Shore) and didn’t have his contract renewed, but that moving to Thailand with his family has helped him turn a corner in his preparations.
TEAM MCGREGOR TRAINING SESSION
McGregor brings Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in to help with training, hoping that the former welterweight title challenger being there will show them something different, give them something to build upon as they look to get their first win of the season.
TIMUR VALIEV FIGHT PREP
Chandler sings Valiev’s praises while the bantamweight goes through the paces on the mitts with Sean Soriano and grappling with Robert Drysdale, explaining he worked with the former ADCC standout years ago at home in Dagestan.
Chandler breaks down the matchup from a stylistic standpoint, viewing Wells as a basic wrestler and Valiev as the more well-rounded, dangerous fighter of the two. Valiev echoes his coach’s sentiments, predicting a finish.
UFC APEX
The coaches from Team Chandler meet with Julian Darby, one of the coaches from Team McGregor, who tells them McGregor won’t be able to make the fight, but that he wants it at 135 pounds.
Chandler instantly shoots down the idea, suggesting they do 144 pounds. Darby pushes back at the suggestion and Chandler questions whether he should have to be making any kind of deal as Valiev isn’t the guy that had to pull out of the fight initially. Darby says it’s between Chandler and McGregor, but there is no McGregor, with Darby reiterating their ask of 135 pounds.
GET TO KNOW: Timur Valiev | Trevor Wells
Chandler continues to push back, offering 144 pounds, laughing that McGregor doesn’t even turn up for the discussion, yet wants him to make concessions when it was Wells that was ruled out of the bout.
White calls Chandler, and it seems they have agreed to a catchweight of 142 pounds. Everybody sees it as a fair deal, and we’re moving forward with the fight.
TREVOR WELLS FIGHT PREP
The Team McGregor fighter goes through the paces, and McGregor seems less a little anxious about his guys being down 0-3 when speaking in an isolated interview. He’s not yet been impressed by his athletes, and that’s what he’s looking for from them.
Highlights from Wells’ regional circuit fights run, and he believes he’s the better wrestler of the two, and identifies the game plan as trying to draw Valiev into his shots while constantly moving.
He’s later shown in the kitchen, talking with Cody Gibson about being adopted, explaining his family dynamic as he sweeps the floor.
His home video rolls, starting at his home in Temecula, where he trains at Dan Henderson’s Team Quest. Wells explains he started training after getting beat up in ninth grade, and that he’s been training with Team Quest his entire career.
Make Sure You Know How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter
“This is everything to me,” he explains, calling this opportunity a step in his journey towards being a UFC champion. “I want this so badly; I don’t think I’ve wanted anything more in my life.”
WEIGH-INS: VALIEV VS. WELLS
Valiev is up first, explaining that he had to cut weight for a second time, but that he’ll do whatever it takes to win the competition. He comes in at 141.5 pounds. Wells follows him to the scale and comes in at 141.5 pounds as well, making the fight official.
FIGHT DAY
Both athletes get dropped off at the UFC APEX, roll into their dressing rooms, and get wrapped and ready to go.
Each man is looking to make a statement here, and Wells is focused on getting Team McGregor its first win, seeing this as an opportunity to show where he’s at by taking out an experienced competitor like Valiev.
Conversely, the Team Chandler representative seems pretty laid back and locked in, happy to finally be making the walk to the cage.
Other than a five-year age difference — Valiev is 32, Wells is 27 — everything else is virtually identical between the two bantamweights as they step in and square off.
Timur Valiev vs Trevor Wells
This was the most competitive fight of the season thus far, with Wells successfully navigating an early stretch with Valiev on his back, with the rest of the opening round being contested on the feet.
Valiev offered more variety throughout, mixing up his attacks and his levels, while Wells was content and successful working behind clean, straight punches. The veteran secured an open-mat takedown a little over a minute into the second, patiently looking to work to mount, focusing on maintaining position, and landing shots when the opportunities were there.
As Wells looked to scramble to his feet and work to the fence, Valiev took his back, flattening him out and unloading punishment. But Wells worked free and went on the offensive, landing a good knee along the fence, looking like the fresher man as they traded shots through to the horn.
McGregor shouts about there being another round, but there is a decision.
Official Result: Timur Valiev defeats Trevor Wells By Unanimous Decision
Chandler recaps the fight, rightfully addressing Valiev’s varied attacks and success in all phases. White called the first round a “good, even round,” highlighting Valiev’s success in the grappling exchanges as the differentiating factor.
McGregor laments there not being a third round, suggesting that if the rounds are close, go to a third round. Chandler says he understands where he’s coming from, but knows his guy did more than enough to merit the decision.
Valiev gets congratulated in the dressing room and explains Wells was tougher than he expected, while the vanquished Team McGregor fighter gets consoled by the first three fighters from the squad to compete, who say he fits into the group now.
Team Chandler is now up 4-0, and up next, TUF 27 winner Brad Katona will look to pick up another win for the veterans when he takes on Team McGregor’s Carlos Vera.
But there is some drama within the veteran crew, as Katona, who trains at SBG Ireland in Dublin with McGregor, seems like he wants to be on the other team.