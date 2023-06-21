Episode 4 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

Chandler breaks down the matchup from a stylistic standpoint, viewing Wells as a basic wrestler and Valiev as the more well-rounded, dangerous fighter of the two. Valiev echoes his coach’s sentiments, predicting a finish.

UFC APEX

The coaches from Team Chandler meet with Julian Darby, one of the coaches from Team McGregor, who tells them McGregor won’t be able to make the fight, but that he wants it at 135 pounds.

Chandler instantly shoots down the idea, suggesting they do 144 pounds. Darby pushes back at the suggestion and Chandler questions whether he should have to be making any kind of deal as Valiev isn’t the guy that had to pull out of the fight initially. Darby says it’s between Chandler and McGregor, but there is no McGregor, with Darby reiterating their ask of 135 pounds.

GET TO KNOW: Timur Valiev | Trevor Wells

Chandler continues to push back, offering 144 pounds, laughing that McGregor doesn’t even turn up for the discussion, yet wants him to make concessions when it was Wells that was ruled out of the bout.

White calls Chandler, and it seems they have agreed to a catchweight of 142 pounds. Everybody sees it as a fair deal, and we’re moving forward with the fight.

TREVOR WELLS FIGHT PREP

The Team McGregor fighter goes through the paces, and McGregor seems less a little anxious about his guys being down 0-3 when speaking in an isolated interview. He’s not yet been impressed by his athletes, and that’s what he’s looking for from them.