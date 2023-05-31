Episode 1 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

UFC Unfiltered
The Ultimate Fighter is back!
Season 31 features a mixture of veteran competitors that have already competed inside the Octagon and aspiring hopefuls looking to feel the UFC canvas underneath their feet for the first time.
And leading them through the trials, tribulations, and training are a pair of MMA icons — perennial action fighter and lightweight contender Michael Chandler, and former two-division world champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.
Buckle up - The Ultimate Fighter, Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler starts now!
DAY ONE
Dressed in a custom eggplant suit, Conor McGregor arrives at the UFC APEX, where Michael Chandler is already waiting for him, the opposing coaches and future opponents shaking hands and interacting for the first time.
Right away, the mental warfare begins, as the two men banter back and forth as the cast members are led into the arena. There are familiar faces and new faces alike as the coaches are joined by UFC President Dana White, who sets the table for the season.
It’s “Vets vs. Prospects” this year, with eight fighters with previous UFC experience squaring off against eight eager to make that walk for the first time. The competition consists of two weight classes this season — bantamweights (135 pounds) and lightweights (155 pounds) — and it’s time to figure out who is on what team.
Veterans step left, prospects step to the right, and the assistant coaches are called in for the team selection phase.
The athletes are being parceled off as groups this season — prospects in each division are a group, veterans in each division are a group, and each of the four groups will be drafted to a team together. So if Chandler selects the bantamweight veterans, he’s coaching all bantamweight veterans, with McGregor coaching the bantamweight newcomers, with the same split occurring with the lightweights, as well.
McGregor gets the first pick and selects the lightweight prospects, explaining that he’s confident in the young fighters. Chandler gets the veterans at lightweight, and speaks about getting the opportunity to build them back up.
Chandler then selects the bantamweight veterans, turning this into a true “Veterans vs. Prospects” season, which should be interesting.
Now that teams are selected, the next step is an evaluation session for each team with their coaching staffs, where the coaches will rank each fighter in their group from 1 to 4, with the matchups coming together in a true tournament format where No. 1 will face No. 4, No. 2 will face No. 3 on each side of the bracket, working forward until only one man remains standing in each weight class.
TUF HOUSE
Everybody loads into the house and starts to get settled, exploring the massive house and all the amenities.
Veteran Kurt Holobaugh explains that he’s researched the rookies and doesn’t see himself having issues with any of them inside the cage, professing confidence in his skills and experience, forecasting first-round finishes against any of them, while members of Team McGregor speak about the impact they feel being around the former two-division titleholder will have on their ability to thrive in this setting.
DAY TWO
Team Chandler arrives at the UFC APEX for their initial training session, which will give Chandler and his assistant coaches — former TUF winner Ryan Bader, BJJ black belt and former UFC competitor Robert Drysdale, and striking coach Jason Strout — to rank these athletes for the tournament matchups.
Chandler explains that how they rank these athletes may not reflect where they actually stand in their respective division — “Our No. 1 might not be our No. 1” he says — before bantamweight and TUF 27 featherweight winner Brad Katona explains that he trains with McGregor at SBG Ireland, but his allegiances lie with Brad Katona, not the opposing coach who happens to be a teammate.
Team McGregor is up next, and the Irishman turns up with his gear, going through the paces with his team, putting them through a hard sparring session and leading by example.
McGregor quickly introduces the coaches he’s brought with him this season and it’s a familiar bunch for anyone that has followed his career — head coach John Kavanagh, striking coach Owen Roddy, and boxing coach Phil Sutcliffe.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS
Both teams roll into the APEX, where the pairings in each weight class will be announced. Chandler gets to pick the first matchup, but all that means is that he selects who on his team will fight first, since he has no idea how McGregor has ranked his team members.
“We’re going 155, No. 3 — Roosevelt Roberts,” says Chandler, as the former UFC lightweight walks forward to shake his hand.
Roberts went 4-3 with one no contest in eight UFC appearances after earning a contract with a victory on Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series. Since exiting the promotion, the 29-year-old has earned a pair of wins to push his record to 12-3 with that one no contest overall.
With Chandler having selected his No. 3 lightweight, that means he’ll face Team McGregor’s No. 2 fighter in the 155-pound weight class, Nate Jennerman. The 30-year-old Wisconsin native is a long-time member of the Roufusport team that has produced the likes of Anthony and Sergio Pettis, and carries a 16-5 record and a three-fight winning streak into the competition.
The two men face off, and the matchups start to be announced in rapid-fire progression. When the dust settles, these are the pairings across the two tournament brackets:
- 155: Nate Jennerman (2) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (3)
- 135: Trevor Wells (2) vs. Timur Valiev (3)
- 155: Aaron McKenzie (3) vs. Austin Hubbard (2)
- 135: Mando Gutierrez (1) vs. Cody Gibson (4)
- 135: Carlos Vera (3) vs. Brad Katona (2)
- 155: Lee Hammond (1) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (4)
- 155: Landon Quinones (4) vs. Jason Knight (1)
- 135: Rico DiSciullo (4) vs. Hunter Azure (1)
Jennerman and Roberts will get things underway.
DAY THREE
At the house, Jennerman shows off the one picture he brought with him to Las Vegas, getting emotional as a result of not being able to be with his wife and kids.
His home video from Sheboygan, WI rolls, with Jennerman introducing his wife, two kids, and their three-legged dog. He explains that he still works part-time at UPS, while also detailing that he and his wife have opened a gym in his hometown, and that he makes trips down to Milwaukee to train at Roufusport HQ.
He’s been part of the black and gold squad since he was 19, and made his professional debut at age 20, building a 16-5 record with 13 submission finishes. He stepped away from fighting for two-and-a-half years, returned as a lightweight and has gone 3-0 since, finishing each of those contests.
That evening, Roberts speaks with fellow veteran Cody Gibson, talking about the journaling he did after being released from the UFC as Gibson sits on the couch chronicling his thoughts. The lanky lightweight explains that he feels like he was fighting for the money, not a career, during his initial run in the UFC as highlights of his appearances roll, inducing his knockout loss to Ignacio Bahamondes.
“I should have just took it a little more seriously,” he says in a confessional interview. “My last couple fights, I kind of lost faith in myself; I kind of lost faith that I was supposed to be here. Sometimes you gotta fall down. Sometimes you gotta hit rock bottom. Rock bottom is a place where you start to recognize everything, and I just needed some time to get my mind right, believe in myself again, and now that I’m here, I feel great.”
ROOSEVELT ROBERTS FIGHT PREP
Back at the UFC APEX, Team Chandler puts their charge through his final preparations for his fight with Jennerman.
Chandler explains why Roberts was tabbed to kick things off for the team, singing his praises about how he practices and prepares, and suggests that Jennerman is a perfect opponent for Roberts, predicting a tremendous first round for the first Team Chandler fighter to step into the cage.
Roberts sees things playing out the same way.
NATE JENNERMAN FIGHT PREP
Jennerman works with McGregor and the team to get ready for Roberts, with the Irishman really taking a hands-on approach to the prep, speaking highly of the Midwest hopeful.
The 30-year-old discusses the game plan and the things he needs to be aware of against Roberts, detailing the aim is to get inside, get the takedown, and find a submission from there, with Jennerman confident that he’ll get the victory.
BACK AT THE HOUSE
Roberts and Holobaugh hang out by the grill, with Roberts explaining he’s moving back to Florida following the show and hopes to train with Chandler and the team at Kill Cliff FC full time.
Roberts’ home video from San Bernardino, CA, rolls, opening at Adrenaline MMA / Carlson Gracie Jiu Jitsu. He explains how he got into mixed martial arts, having taken up the sport after the birth of his daughter, and how he fell into the street life as a kid.
Roberts has two kids — a daughter and a son — and calls them the reason he changed his life, telling them on a call that they’re the reason he’s doing all this, explaining he wants to set an example for them and help change their lives going forward.
LIGHTWEIGHT WEIGH-IN
It’s time for the weigh-ins for the first fight, and Chandler notes that McGregor is M.I.A., asking what kind of message that sends to his team.
Roberts is first on the scale, coming in at 156 pounds. Jennerman follows and checks in at 155.5 pounds, making the fight official.
The two face off and we’re ready to go to start Season 31!
FIGHT DAY
Each fighter arrives at the UFC APEX, settling into their dressing room, where they get taped up, shake out, and get ready to throw down.
McGregor rolls into the APEX in his Lamborghini, suited and booted, coaching Jennerman through his warmup before the two men head into the arena for the opening bout of the season.
Nate Jennerman vs. Roosevelt Roberts
This one is over in a hurry!
Roberts tags Jennerman with the first right hand he throws, backing him up. Jennerman looks to fire back and Roberts closes the distance, stunning him with another right hand that puts Jennerman on the deck. A quick follow-up comes, and referee Mark Smith halts the action.
Chandler recaps the action, saying the fight went exactly as they planned and forecasted.
“It was picture perfect and he should be very proud of that performance,” the victorious coach offers.
“We’re all upset for ‘Nasty Nate’ — he didn’t get to show much of what he has,” says McGregor, sharing his thoughts on the contest.
Dana White calls the victory a massive win, suggesting that the veterans recognize this is the last shot they have to get into the UFC, praising Roberts’ performance.
Roberts celebrates with Team Chandler in the dressing room, while Team McGregor consoles their fallen charge, focusing on regrouping while Jennerman struggles with the quick defeat.
White recaps the result and sets up the next fight, which will see Team McGregor’s No. 2 bantamweight Trevor Wells take on Team Chandler’s No. 3, Timur Valiev.
“This was a great start to the competition!”