Episode 3 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

Team McGregor gets McKenzie ready for his fight, with the coaches focusing on dealing with Hubbard’s low kicks and getting him to the canvas.

His highlight reel runs, showing a recent appearance under the LFA banner. He explains that he went 8-3 as an amateur and is 11-2-1 as a pro, representing Lovato BJJ and MMA in Oklahoma City. He’s shown facing former TUF finalist Joe Giannetti and explains he likes to face the hardest fights possible, with designs on being prepared for whatever comes his way once he reaches the big stage.

McGregor speaks about McKenzie’s power, calmness, and composure as he continues working with the team to ready for Hubbard. McKenzie catches a kick in the midsection that prompts them to stop training, with McGregor telling him a visualization and mindset approach to dealing with the pain.

AT THE HOUSE

Hubbard explains that when he was first in the UFC, he and his wife didn’t live together — he was in Colorado training, and she was 13 hours away, which put added pressure on him to win his fights in order to move her out to Colorado, where he trained.