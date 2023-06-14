Episode 3 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

International Fight Week
After TUF | Episode 3: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
PREVIOUSLY ON THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Team Chandler scored consecutive first-round stoppage wins, with Roosevelt Roberts quickly finishing Nate Jennerman before Cody Gibson dropped Mando Gutierrez in the initial bantamweight matchup.
Now lightweight Austin Hubbard looks to give Team Chandler a third straight win as he takes on Team McGregor’s Aaron McKenzie.
FIGHT PREP: AARON MCKENZIE
Get To Know Lightweight Aaron McKenzie | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
Team McGregor gets McKenzie ready for his fight, with the coaches focusing on dealing with Hubbard’s low kicks and getting him to the canvas.
His highlight reel runs, showing a recent appearance under the LFA banner. He explains that he went 8-3 as an amateur and is 11-2-1 as a pro, representing Lovato BJJ and MMA in Oklahoma City. He’s shown facing former TUF finalist Joe Giannetti and explains he likes to face the hardest fights possible, with designs on being prepared for whatever comes his way once he reaches the big stage.
McGregor speaks about McKenzie’s power, calmness, and composure as he continues working with the team to ready for Hubbard. McKenzie catches a kick in the midsection that prompts them to stop training, with McGregor telling him a visualization and mindset approach to dealing with the pain.
AT THE HOUSE
Hubbard explains that when he was first in the UFC, he and his wife didn’t live together — he was in Colorado training, and she was 13 hours away, which put added pressure on him to win his fights in order to move her out to Colorado, where he trained.
Get To Know Lightweight Austin Hubbard | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
He says, “After losing my brother, I didn’t care anymore,” before explaining his circumstances and the life events he’s been dealing with in a confessional interview. In addition to losing his brother, Hubbard says he and his wife lost a baby, with life “kicking my butt at every corner.” He wears a necklace with his son’s ashes in them so that he has them everywhere he goes.
His home video shows him back home in Illinois, working at a restoration company owned by his father-in-law. He talks about his 13-year-old daughter and her friends asking about fighting and if he’s met Conor McGregor, which he calls ironic now that “The Notorious” is coaching on the show.
The highlight reel rolls with Hubbard explaining that he had a 10-2 record prior to arriving in the UFC, holding multiple titles, including the LFA lightweight belt. Hubbard went 3-4 in the UFC and was released following a loss to Vinc Pichel. We see him training in the cage with Justin Gaethje at High Altitude Martial Arts, home of the Elevation Fight Team.
“I know I have the skills and attributes to be a great fighter in this organization,” says Hubbard, who is confident he’ll get the job done against McKenzie.
FIGHT PREP: AUSTIN HUBBARD
Chandler critiques Hubbard’s tendency to start slow as he works on the pads with Sean Soriano, Jason Strout, and rolls with the team. He likes the idea of facing McKenzie.
The game plan is to start fast, be aggressive, and put it on McKenzie, with Chandler calling him the most well-rounded fighter on the team in terms of being able to do everything and having a good motor. Hubbard goes through grappling drills, speaking about McKenzie’s pedigree and training situation, saying none of it really matters given his experience at the highest level and work ethic.
BACK AT THE HOUSE
The fighters from Team McGregor watch the latest event from the UFC APEX, enjoying the action and using it as motivation while speaking about how their parents struggle to go watch them fight. McKenzie explains his wife is a big motivator that used to be in his corner throughout his amateur career.
His home video rolls with him and his wife, Jordan, out for dinner. They’ve been together 11 years, and have two dogs and two cats. McKenzie is shown training at Lovato BJJ and MMA in OKC, explaining that he adds in work at The War Room in Fort Worth, Texas with Steven Wright. The Team McGregor lightweight explains that he likes the constant learning and evolution process in MMA, and calls being on TUF “the biggest opportunity of my career.”
“I feel like I’ve been tested in every situation,” he says, “to where I have that to always fall back on, and be prepared for the next battle.”
AT THE UFC APEX
McGregor meets up with a fan, Samuel Romero, that makes his own action figures, welcoming him into the APEX to show him some of his figurines. He explains to McGregor how he makes them by using pieces of different figures, painting the shorts and making decals for the different tattoos.
The Irishman says his kids love the figures and buys several figures off him, giving him $1,200 for them, which makes his eyes nearly bulge out of his head.
LIGHTWEIGHT WEIGH-INS
Hubbard is first to the scale, coming in at 156 pounds. McKenzie follows him to the scale, weighs in at 155.5 pounds, and the fight is official.
Dana White breaks each man down as the two face off, and fighters from each team give their thoughts on the matchup. As always, predictions fall on company lines, with Carlos Vera picking his teammate and roommate, and Kurt Holobaugh doing the same with the Team Chandler veteran.
FIGHT DAY
Each man rolls into the UFC APEX to get wrapped up, loosened up, and walk to the cage.
Aaron McKenzie vs. Austin Hubbard
Team McGregor lightweight Aaron McKenzie faces off with fellow former LFA titleholder Austin Hubbard of Team Chandler, with the former being three years older and owning a slight reach advantage.
After a competitive three-and-a-half minutes, Hubbard finds a home for an uppercut that sits McKenzie down, followed by a knee that puts him on the canvas. The onslaught that follows leaves the lightweight prospect busted up as the round ends.
McKenzie comes out sharp to start the second, working low kicks and landing good shots, but the power difference is stark, as Hubbard deals with his shots without issue.
Hubbard drags McKenzie to the ground and starts roughing him up, opening the cut from the opening stanza, cracking home a huge elbow that lands with a thud. McKenzie fights up to his feet, but Hubbard dumps him again, settling into his guard and landing small shots, chipping away through to the final horn.
Official Result: Austin Hubbard def. Aaron McKenzie by Unanimous Decision
Austin Hubbard Reacts To His Win Over Aaron McKenzie | Episode 3: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
Dana White and the coaches give their thoughts on the fight, with Hubbard’s composure and ability to dictate the terms of engagement as the deciding factors in the fight. This was, as White intimated, a difference in experience, as Hubbard was the one that was able to implement his game plan and get his hand raised.
Michael Chandler Reacts To Austin Hubbard's Victory | Episode 3: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
Chandler walks back with him, pumping up his fighter, who is focused on getting two more wins and winning the whole thing.
Conor McGregor Discusses Aaron McKenzie's Quarterfinal Bout | Episode 3: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
McKenzie, like Jennerman and Gutierrez before him, is stuck dealing with the sour taste of defeat. He’s headed to the hospital for x-rays, speaking in his confessional interview with a massive bruise and significant swelling around his left eye, and fights back tears as he’s loaded into the ambulance for transport.
ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
Trevor Wells and Timur Valiev will finally face off after being postponed earlier in the season, but the weight limit for the bout becomes an issue, while Team McGregor brings Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in to help train the prospects.
Will the prospects finally get on the board or will the veterans from Team Chandler continue their run of success?