Episode 2 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

McGregor sings his charge’s praises, acknowledging the challenge the members of his team are facing by taking on experienced veterans. The former two-division champion is very hands-on with his fighter, drilling striking setups and pausing his roll to give him pointers.

How To Watch UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana In Your Country

Gutierrez details the game plan the team has crafted, which largely focuses on closing the distance and getting Gibson to the canvas, before Gutierrez asks McGregor about what he’s thinking about in the locker room before fights at the end of practice. It’s an excellent question from the emerging fighter, and McGregor does his best to give the fighters on his team some insights.

TUF HOUSE

Landon Quinones and Roosevelt Roberts are having a little back-and-forth in the kitchen, with Roberts explaining in a confessional interview that he feels the Team McGregor fighter has a big mouth and has been talking about not seeing the veterans as any kind of challenge.

Quinones shares his thoughts in his own confessional interview, stating that he already knows he’s capable of competing on the biggest stage in the sport, regardless of whether he’s beaten a UFC veteran or not. “These are guys that have been cut already, and there is a reason they’ve been cut, and it’s up to me to prove why they’ve been cut,” he offers before things shift back to the kitchen, where he keeps pushing at Roberts, who says he doesn’t like him and that he doesn’t want him to talk to him any longer.

Roberts talks about losing his UFC opportunity and the hunger getting this chance to return has given him in a confessional interview, while Jason Knight jokes in the kitchen that he’s just trying to eat some stir fry while these two are bickering.