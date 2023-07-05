Episode 6 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

KURT HOLOBAUGH FIGHT PREP

The 36-year-old sees the fight as “a grown man taking on a little boy” while acknowledging anything can happen in a fight.

RELATED: All TUF 31 Recaps, Coaches Interviews, And More

Chandler puts Holobaugh through grappling drills, wall drills, and takes time to give him personalized instructions to get him psyched up for the last push through training. He wants Holobaugh to really buy into the “grown man versus little boy” mindset here and impose that on Hammond, singing his praises about his overall abilities, instructing him to make Hammond feel his presence at all times, even when things aren’t necessarily happening as forecasted.

TUF HOUSE

Hammond skips rope while his roommate Nate Jennerman gives a little introduction to who the Irishman is as a fighter before his home video begins with Hammond jogging in the rain in Crumlin. He explains he still lives at home because it affords him everything he needs, with his mother explaining how hard her son has worked to get to this point, including ditching school to train back in the day.

He began his journey with jiu jitsu and was instantly hooked, eventually taking part in some of McGregor’s camps, prompting a shift to MMA.

WATCH: Megan Olivi Sits Down With Conor McGregor

“My life is on the mat, 24/7,” says Hammond. “I don’t do anything else.”

Hammond sings McGregor’s praises as a mentor and training partner, calling it his dream to be UFC champion, seeing this as a perfect way to get himself in the door and on the road to fulfilling those dreams.