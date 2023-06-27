Episode 5 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

International Fight Week
TUF HOUSE
McGregor and the coaching staff roll into the house to meet with the boys and go through a competition on the rowing machine, burning through 500m as quickly as possible. Aaron McKenzie wins the competition and the whole team seems to enjoy themselves as they continue to bond and learn.
UFC APEX
Chandler lays out his training plans for the day with Robert Drysdale, and they speak about Katona’s pickiness when it comes to training. He’s been through the competition before, and his training at SBG Ireland seems to be creating a divide and uncertainty about whether he wants to be a part of Team Chandler or not.
The team does a training session and Katona speaks with Chandler about how he wants to lay out his day. The analytical Canadian knows how he wants to approach things, what will work best for him, and it doesn’t always mesh with the “plans for the day,” as evident by Chandler being unsure when they’re going to sit down and watch film together as Katona prepares for his fight with Vera.
Get To Know Bantamweight Brad Katona | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
Chandler tries to lay out that the coaching staff is already watching film and that they are there to coach Katona, while the former TUF winner counters that it’s easier for him and better for him to be doing those things with the coaches, a little further out than the week before the fight. It’s an interesting split, and clearly something that is creating some friction between the coaching staff, the team, and the bantamweight veteran.
Katona recognizes that Chandler is getting fed up with him, explaining in a confessional interview that it’s nothing personal with the coaching staff, but rather him trying to do what it best for himself, given his experience in this kind of competition. Katona defeated Kyler Phillips and Bryce Mitchell in the house to advance to the finale, where he bested Jay Cucciniello to join the fraternity of Ultimate Fighter winners.
The thing that certainly contributes to the tension between Katona and his team is that his coaches from home are the coaches on the other team, so there is familiarity and friendship there, and they have periods of interacting regularly as they pass through the APEX each day.
The rest of Team Chandler is waiting for Katona on the bus, with several members chirping about the former TUF winner, questioning whether he wants to be on the team or not.
TUF HOUSE
Carlos Vera explains that he moved to the United States when he was four years old, immigrating from Ecuador. He started martial arts to learn the language and learn how to defend himself.
His home video from Falls Church, Virginia, rolls, where he trains at Ryan Hall’s 50/50 Gym. He’s been in martial arts since he was a child, training taekwondo and capoeira, then picking up grappling in his 20s, which is when he transitioned to MMA.
Vera lives away from his family now, and his motivation is to represent his family and his country on the biggest stage in the sport. Highlights of some of his fights run as he explains he’s 12-3 as a professional, fighting with a unique blended style that mixes all of his background disciplines together.
“I am here to fight my fight. I am here to be the best that I can be. And I am here to win.”
CARLOS VERA FIGHT PREP
Get To Know Bantamweight Carlos Vera | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
McGregor acknowledges that Vera fighting Katona, who trains with him at home and is coached by John Kavanagh is “a bit of a weird vibe,” but believes it’s not personal at all.
Kavanagh calls it “a bad movie” that Katona is on the other team, acknowledging there is only one winner in each division and Katona wants to make sure it’s him.
Vera explains that Kavanagh told the bantamweights that he wasn’t going to help anyone prepare for facing Katona, but that he’s built a good rapport with coach Owen Roddy, with the two shown working striking techniques together on the mitts. Vera goes through the paces, showing bits and pieces of different disciplines and techniques, with McGregor really pushing him to mix his capoeira background into his approach.
“I think I have a very interesting style that can really give anybody a little bit of difficulty and I feel that I’m ready,” Vera says. “I feel that this is my time to go out there and give my best performance.”
BRAD KATONA FIGHT PREP
Katona goes through his prep, explaining in a confessional interview that he’s a very cerebral fighter that makes reads and adjustments from fight-to-fight while working on grappling drills with Sean Soriano and Robert Drysdale.
He breaks down Vera, suggesting that what makes him good is that he knows himself as a competitor, knows his style.
“I think this will be a hard fight to finish in the two rounds, but I believe I have the cardio advantage, the striking advantage, and the grappling advantage,” he offers.
Chandler highlights leg locks and Vera’s guillotine as dangers, but praises Katana’s Fight IQ and overall sharpness, getting excited about the possibility of Team Chandler sweeping the opening rounds of the competition.
TUF HOUSE
Katona and Team McGregor’s Lee Hammond, who also trains at SBG Ireland, sit around discussing how the Winnipeg native landed at the Dublin gym, with Katona explaining that he and his girlfriend, who is also a fighter, liked what Kavanagh had to say as they were exploring things.
It’s been six years since Katona moved to Dublin, which he acknowledges is tough because he’s away from family and friends, but praises the nature and varied landscapes of Ireland as being a stark difference from growing up in The Prairies as his home video runs.
Highlights from his brief UFC tenure roll, showing his fight with Matthew Lopez at UFC 231 in Toronto, which he won by unanimous decision, before losing back-to-back fights to Merab Dvalishvili and his current Team Chandler teammate Hunter Azure and being released.
He remembers the day he was released, admitting he cried the whole way home, before playfully asking whether he would be known as “The Ultimate Ultimate Fighter” or “The Multimate Fighter” should he win the competition this season.
WEIGH-INS
Katona is first to the scale, coming in at 135.5 pounds. Dana White explains Katona was undefeated when he won Season 27 and has gone undefeated in four fights since being released, saying he absolutely deserves another shot in the UFC.
White calls Vera a “dynamic fighter” that has “been knocking at the UFC door for quite some time.” The Team McGregor man also comes in at 135.5 pounds and we have ourselves a fight.
They face off, shake hands, and it’s on to the fight.
FIGHT DAY
Vera takes a moment outside by the pool before departing the house for the UFC APEX, mediating in the sun.
Katona rolls into the facility and his dressing room, explaining, “When I’m free, I’m dangerous, and I’m going to be free in there when I fight Carlos.”
Both men get wrapped, get loose, and get set to make the walk. Vera is four years older and has a four-inch reach advantage.
Brad Katona vs. Carlos Vera
Team Chandler just keeps posting victories, as Katona leaned on his grappling to drag Vera to the canvas and grind out a win.
Vera had the most success of any Team McGregor fighter, landing well in space, especially with kicks to the body, and making Katona work in the grappling exchanges. But the former Ultimate Fighter winner was relentless in his pursuit of the takedown and strong on the ground, threatening from the back in the first and keeping Vera’s shoulders pinned to the mat for large portions of the second round.
Despite it being a close fight that seemed destined for a third round, the judges returned a decision, much to McGregor’s frustration.
Official Result: Brad Katona def. Carlos Vera by unanimous decision
McGregor enters the cage and congratulates both athletes before the decision is read, calling on the judges to let them fight three rounds before turning his focus to Chandler, asking him if he’s ever fought five rounds for a world title. Losing is clearly getting to the former two-weight UFC champion.
Brad Katona Discusses His Win Over Carlos Vera | Episode 5: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
Chandler says that he has fought for titles, and that “we won both (rounds); we don’t need to fight three when we win both,” which draws a smirk from Dana White seated outside the cage.
White and Chandler recap the fight, highlighting Katona’s grappling, with White calling it “not an exciting fight” and suggesting it could have gone to a third round.
Conor McGregor Discusses Carlos Vera's Quarterfinal Bout | Episode 5: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
Katona is truthful about it being a tough fight, but he’s excited to move forward and face whomever is next, while Chandler is pumped about continuing to post victories.
Vera is satisfied with his effort, while McGregor is shown still pacing inside the UFC APEX, asking White to “tell (the judges) three rounds; two rounds means s***!”
Michael Chandler Reacts To Brad Katona's Win | Episode 5: The Ultimate Fighter Season 31
McGregor calls them “unfinished fights,” believing these competitors deserve to get a third round to settle things. He pops in to give Vera encouragement, before continuing to voice his frustrations about another close fight being decided in two rounds.
Team Chandler is now 5-0 in the competition, with next week shaping up to be a big one, as Team McGregor’s No. 1 lightweight, SBG Ireland product Lee Hammond, steps in to face off with Team Chandler’s Kurt Holobaugh.
