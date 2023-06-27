Episode 5 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

TUF HOUSE

McGregor and the coaching staff roll into the house to meet with the boys and go through a competition on the rowing machine, burning through 500m as quickly as possible. Aaron McKenzie wins the competition and the whole team seems to enjoy themselves as they continue to bond and learn.

UFC APEX

Chandler lays out his training plans for the day with Robert Drysdale, and they speak about Katona’s pickiness when it comes to training. He’s been through the competition before, and his training at SBG Ireland seems to be creating a divide and uncertainty about whether he wants to be a part of Team Chandler or not.

RECAP EVERYTHING HAPPENING ON TUF

The team does a training session and Katona speaks with Chandler about how he wants to lay out his day. The analytical Canadian knows how he wants to approach things, what will work best for him, and it doesn’t always mesh with the “plans for the day,” as evident by Chandler being unsure when they’re going to sit down and watch film together as Katona prepares for his fight with Vera.