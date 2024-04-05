Consistency Is King For Court McGee

Announcements
After suffering a couple defeats and undergoing major neck surgery, UFC veteran Court McGee could be forgiven for wanting to take things a little slower on his competitive return. But that's not how "The Crusher" is built.
McGee returns to action on Saturday against fellow veteran Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 90 at the UFC APEX. It's a bout that offers McGee the opportunity to not just get his career rolling once again after an enforced layoff, but also to scratch a competitive itch that has been there ever since his last Octagon appearance.
"You don’t ever think you’re going to have 25 fights in the UFC for like 14 or 15 years, but here it is! And I’m ready," he told UFC.com during fight week in Las Vegas.
"I had a surgery – I had to get my neck fixed – and man, I feel really good, as good as I’ve ever felt, so it’s time to step back in there.”
The surgery was a significant one, as he had two discs replaced in his upper neck. The delicate nature of the operation, coupled with the potentially tricky recovery process afterward, left him a little unsure before going under the knife. But, as he explained, the procedure was a success, and he now finds himself ready to compete earlier than he originally anticipated.
“I wasn’t sure that I was going to be able to practice, prepare and compete after the surgery was over, so I just turned everything over to a higher power and was like, 'I’m just gonna do what I need to do,'" he said.
"But, after the surgery was over, post-op, like 10 minutes, I woke up and I was like, 'Oh my gosh! My neck is better!' So I followed all the therapy. I did everything I was supposed to do. And then, man, I felt great.
“I started training. I put about a month in, training, sparring, wrestling live. I was coaching my son's wrestling team at the time, so I was wrestling hard with him, and he's a big competitive kid. And I just felt great. So I called Sean Shelby and I was like, 'Hey, I think I'm ready to do this. Can we set a time or a date around April?' And he's like, 'Yep, absolutely.' So we worked on it. And I felt good about it. And so here we are, prepared, ready, and man I feel good. So exciting.”
For some fighters, time away from the grind of training can sometimes be a blessing. But McGee knows what got him to the dance, and he knows that he has to keep things moving in order to maximize his career time and keep up with the world’s best inside the Octagon.
“I've heard stories about people who stop training in between camps, but I’m not the person that can do that,” he admitted.
“So I put in between six and eight practices a week, even when I'm not training for a fight. I stay really consistent, just because everybody's getting so good.
"And I knew what it took to get into the UFC. I had 4,000 hours of training, and I had 12 fights, I had professional and amateur boxing matches, and a ton of competition jiu-jitsu. I was just crazed trying to make it in. And, once I got there, it was kind of like, 'It's all on me now. So what do you do?'
“I just didn't let the fame get to me, I stayed consistent, and financially, I budget and I make sure to stay well within my means, so that I can stay active and still train and practice almost daily, and it's served me pretty well. So, consistency was king.”
That consistency has certainly shown on McGee’s record. Saturday will be his 22nd fight in the UFC. It’s rarified air in a sport where the constant evolution of the opposition means that if you stand still for a moment, you’re in danger of becoming extinct as a competitive fighter on the world stage.
McGee’s desire to train is to keep him on the big stage, but he competes for more than just himself. He fights to inspire others, and is proud to bare his own personal scars in order to help prevent others from sustaining scars of their own.
“For me, I get an opportunity to compete against the best guys in the world. And so I take advantage of that opportunity, because not everybody gets this chance, right? “ he said.
"I’ve worked and I've prepared and, for me, there's something elusive like when you get rid of the cameras, get rid of the fans, get rid of everything inside, what do you do it for? My why is to carry the message to people that struggle, that there's a way out, and there's a way to succeed. Mine might be fighting at the highest level in the world and fighting in the UFC, but yours might just be staying out of trouble or staying sober today. And so, for me, that was my why and I didn't find that until probably five or six years into my career.”
McGee now runs his own gym, Agema Jiu Jitsu and MMA, in Provo, Utah, and seems to be enjoying the process of training and preparing, while also helping the fledgling careers of some of his young students in the gym. Together, they’re raising each other’s games, and, at the weekend, it’s McGee’s turn to step into the competitive arena.
His next challenge comes at UFC Vegas 90, where he’ll take on fellow Octagon veteran Alex Morono at the UFC APEX. In a sport where heated rivalries and trash talk can dominate the news cycle, McGee vs. Morono offers something of a palate cleanser. There’s no bad blood here. Quite the opposite, in fact. But don’t let that detract from the fact that they have both made their names by bringing the heat in the cage. It’s why they have combined for more than 40 UFC fights in their respective careers.
“I think he's a great opponent. I don't know if we fought on the same card, but I've seen him fight a couple of times," said McGee.
"When the matchmaker said, 'What about this guy?' It’s like, 'Yeah. That’s great!' I’ve always said that. Whether it was Sean Brady, or Sean Strickland, or Robert Whittaker, it's like, 'OK, great!'
"Instead of picking and choosing, I have taken every opportunity and tried to fight up. So he's one of those guys, man. He brings it, he’s crafty, he's good. He's pretty good everywhere. And so, for me, it's an exciting fight.
“And also, a fellow true martial artist, you know? That's who I've worked so hard to compete against – a guy like Alex Morono. So, for me, it's going out there and giving him my best, trying to find a way to beat him, and then beating him, is the most important thing. That’s what I can offer him, is my best.”
For a fighter who has spent almost a decade and a half of his career fighting in the UFC, there have been plenty of opportunities to collect some memorable moments during fights with a host of notable names.
However, McGee said that the moment that means the most to him didn’t take place during a fight. Instead, it was what he did immediately after a fight that has left a lasting memory.
“My proudest moment, probably, is when I dedicated my fight to all those who were struggling, on the night that I won the (TUF) Finale,” he said.
“I think there's a lot of confliction being a former drug addict – not highlighting your past, not looking at the downfalls. Being really open with my story of how I had lost everything because I couldn't find a way to stop using and drinking, and then finding that way, finding a passion, following a passion, staying consistent and then becoming The Ultimate Fighter, and dedicating my fight to all those who are struggling. I think that's probably my proudest moment.”
McGee is hoping to add another proud moment to his career on Saturday. For “The Crusher”, each fight is a chance to demonstrate to himself that he can solve a different puzzle with his skills.
"The captive motivation is, a minute or so into the fight, now it's, 'I have a chance to figure out how to beat you. And I've prepared, I've done this.' And so that's the elusive part. That's what I do it for,” he explained.
"And then on top of that, the byproduct is that I get paid, I can support my wife and my three sons. I can run my gym, I can encourage people who are struggling with addiction all over the world that there's a way out, that it's possible to attain sobriety, long term sobriety.
"Outside of that, I just try to live in the moment and try to enjoy what I have now. I’m not overly focused on being a champion because that happens one day at a time, that happens over years and years of preparation and consistency. That stuff doesn't just happen overnight. So I try to stay in the moment and live in the moment. And yeah, life’s good, man.”
Back to full fitness, back in competition, and ready to compete against a fellow Octagon veteran this weekend, McGee is exactly where he wants to be, and he’s clearly relishing the opportunity to face Morono and put his skills to the test against a respected opponent.
“It would be incredible (to beat him),” he said.
“It would prove to me that I'm capable of stepping in there and finding a way to win. So I'm excited.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 6pm ET/3pm ET.
