Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’19, Allen arrives at his second straight main event assignment on a six-fight winning streak, having registered five of those victories by way of rear-naked choke. The Louisiana native always profiled as a potential contender, and now seems to be putting all the pieces together, propelling himself up the divisional ranks as a result.

Curtis landed in the UFC by raising his hand to fight Phil Hawes on 24-hour’s notice, and has been a fixture in the middleweight division ever since, amassing a 5-2 record with one no contest verdict. He started his 2024 campaign in January with a split decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault and looks to further his momentum with collecting another victory here.

These two met for the first time in December 2021, with Curtis registering a second-round stoppage win. It’s the last time Allen suffered a setback, and you can be sure that “All In” will be out to avenge that defeat on Saturday.

Other Main Card Fights:

Alexander Hernandez vs Damon Jackson

Featherweights aiming to get things moving in the right direction face off in the co-main event as Alexander Hernandez steps in with Damon Jackson.