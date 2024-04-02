Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2

While he came out on the wrong side of each of those last two efforts, competing against that level of competition and logging as many appearances as he has thus far is an exceptional way to ensure that you hit the ground running in the UFC and Charriere showed that in his debut effort.

WATCH: Morgan Charriere Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac

This weekend in Las Vegas, he looks to extend his overall winning streak to five when he faces off with Chepe Mariscal, who had a strong rookie year himself in 2023, scoring a short notice win over Trevor Peek before defeating Jack Jenkins at UFC 293 in Sydney to push his winning streak to five. Mariscal faced a strong regional slate before arriving in the UFC as well, and his brand of grit and pressure should be an interesting test for Charriere this weekend.

Featherweight is flush with talent and there are plenty of names currently climbing the ranks, but Charriere has all the skills to string together a few wins and start making a real push towards the Top 15 this year, and if he gets through Mariscal on Saturday, expect to see a few more people getting on the bandwagon… or pirate ship in this case.

