SODIQ YUSUFF OUT TO SOLIDIFY HIS STANDING AT UFC 300

COVID knocked him out for a long stretch in 2020, and he went almost a year between fights following his return in 2021 before registering a pair of wins in 2022 to rebuild some momentum, only to be forced to deal with a pair of herniated discs in his back, which prompted another full-year layoff.

Yusuff finally returned last October, paired off with veteran Edson Barboza in his first main event assignment, and in the very early stages of the contest, it seemed poised to end promptly and in his favor.

He was all over the Brazilian veteran out of the gates, stinging him with heavy punches and putting him on the deck roughly 30 seconds into the contest, swarming in search of the finish. He ratcheted up the pressure and continued to land big shots, but could not put the battle-hardened Barboza away, and at the start of the second, the veteran began rallying back.

“To be honest, although it wasn’t a win, I still took away a lot of good stuff from it, a lot of technical stuff, both positive and negative, that I could work on fixing,” Yusuff said of the fight with Barboza, which he lost by unanimous decision, despite the strong start. “Being in there 25 minutes is different. No matter what anybody says, everything comes with experience, and the experience of being in there doing 25 (minutes) was a huge bonus for me.

“It’s more having comfort for fighting that long,” he answered when asked to expand on his previous answer. “Human beings aren’t meant to fight for 25 minutes, so finding comfort in being able to have a fist fight for 25 minutes makes having 15 (minutes) a little less jarring.”