Significant Stats | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

Key Stats: +3.72 striking differential (7th all-time), 6.99 strikes landed per minute (2nd all-time among LHW), 52.8 significant strike accuracy (7th)

What It Means: The first UFC champion to come from Dana White’s Contender Series, Hill is an ultra-confident, ultra-powerful presence at light heavyweight. Hill has an innate sense of timing and precision with his strikes, especially with his left straight, which has fight-ending impact. “Sweet Dreams” has great body and high kicks with his left leg, as well, but he does well to set up the attacks before blasting his opponent with that weapon. Hill also has good upper-body mobility that allows him to pull and slip shots before landing a counter. When he is moving forward, Hill does a really good job of mixing in knees and elbows in the middle of combinations. He also operates pretty well when he switches to an orthodox stance.

What to Look For in the Fight: UFC 300’s main event should be a fight mostly contested on the feet, although Hill has shown some proficiency in wrestling. That said, it’s expected the two will stand and trade. Pereira is the more technical striker, but he can be vulnerable once drawn into a firefight, and Hill has the kind of fight-changing power to get the job done. Pereira will likely start with low kicks, and how Hill counters in his first fight since January 2023 is key. He won’t have much time to get his bearings, but Hill is gritty and doesn’t mind making a fight a bit grimy on the inside.

