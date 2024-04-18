UFC Performance Institute In Mexico City Celebrates Inaugural Academy Combine

“I’m really excited about the Performance Institute in Mexico City,” said Forrest Griffin, VP of Athlete Development and one of the chief coordinators of the 2024 combine. “Not just because it’s going to give services to all the UFC athletes in the region, but they will have an Academy class here, so those Academy athletes will benefit from seeing the UFC athletes train, maybe even get into training with them. We want to bring the best talent from all around the region to make it better. We want to make this a talent goldmine. We can make Mexico City a real hub.”

As it pertains to combat sports, Mexico has for decades been lauded for the boxers it produces. But with recent UFC titles won by the likes of Alexa Grasso, Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno, it feels like a turning point where the country and the region are pivoting towards renown in producing world-class athletes in mixed martial arts. The opening of this Performance Institute is certain to accelerate that phenomenon.