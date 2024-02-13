Public Events Schedule | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

UFC 298 Fan Experience

When: Saturday, February 17 from 12pm to 4pm

Where: Honda Center - Parking Lot 4

Fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and interactive experience. Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, face-off with your favorite fighter at the UFC Fighter Face-off, pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store, and more! Plus, there will be Athlete Meet & Greets happening from 12 pm – 1:30 pm and 2 pm – 3:30 pm. Free and open to the public.