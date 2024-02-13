 Skip to main content
Ilia Topuria of Germany is seen on stage during the UFC 282 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Public Events Schedule | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Featherweight Gold Is On The Line In Anaheim. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
Feb. 13, 2024

UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash

UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 298 Press Conference

Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Ilia Topuria | Robert Whittaker | Paulo Costa | Geoff Neal | Ian Machado Garry | Merab Dvalishvili | Henry Cejudo | Anthony Hernandez | Roman Kopylov 

When: Thursday, February 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Where: Honda Center 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.

UFC 298 Press Conference Graphic

UFC 298 Official Weigh-In Show

Who: All UFC 298 Athletes | View The Fight Card 

When: Friday, February 16 at 12pm ET/9am PT

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch

This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com

UFC 298 Weigh-In Show Graphic

UFC 300 Q&A 

Who: Justin Gaethje | Max Holloway | Aljamain Sterling | Jim Miller 

When: Friday, February 16 at 7pm ET/4pm PT

Where: Honda Center 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET

UFC 300 Q&A

UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins 

When: Friday, February 16 at 8pm ET/5pm PT 

Where: Honda Center 

Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok 

Main Card 

Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Ilia Topuria | Robert Whittaker | Paulo Costa | Geoff Neal | Ian Machado Garry | Merab Dvalishvili | Henry Cejudo | Anthony Hernandez | Roman Kopylov 

Prelims 

Who: Amanda Lemos | Mackenzie Dern | Marcos Rogerio de Lima | Justin Tafa | Rinya Nakamura | Carlos Vera | Zhang Mingyang | Brendson Ribeiro 

Early Prelims

Who: Josh Quinlan | Danny Barlow | Oban Elliott | Val Woodburn | Andrea Lee | Miranda Maverick 

Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET

UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Graphic

UFC 298 Fan Experience 

When: Saturday, February 17 from 12pm to 4pm 

Where: Honda Center - Parking Lot 4 

Fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and interactive experience. Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, face-off with your favorite fighter at the UFC Fighter Face-off, pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store, and more! Plus, there will be Athlete Meet & Greets happening from 12 pm – 1:30 pm and 2 pm – 3:30 pm. Free and open to the public. 

UFC 298 Fan Experience Graphic

Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

UFC 298
