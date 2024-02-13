Public Events Schedule | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Fight Coverage
Featherweight Gold Is On The Line In Anaheim. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!
UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash
UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 298 Press Conference
Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Ilia Topuria | Robert Whittaker | Paulo Costa | Geoff Neal | Ian Machado Garry | Merab Dvalishvili | Henry Cejudo | Anthony Hernandez | Roman Kopylov
When: Thursday, February 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Where: Honda Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 4pm PT.
UFC 298 Official Weigh-In Show
Who: All UFC 298 Athletes | View The Fight Card
When: Friday, February 16 at 12pm ET/9am PT
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch
This event is closed to the public, but available for viewing on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and UFC.com
UFC 300 Q&A
Who: Justin Gaethje | Max Holloway | Aljamain Sterling | Jim Miller
When: Friday, February 16 at 7pm ET/4pm PT
Where: Honda Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET
UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
When: Friday, February 16 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Where: Honda Center
Watch: LIVE on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok
Main Card
Who: Alexander Volkanovski | Ilia Topuria | Robert Whittaker | Paulo Costa | Geoff Neal | Ian Machado Garry | Merab Dvalishvili | Henry Cejudo | Anthony Hernandez | Roman Kopylov
Prelims
Who: Amanda Lemos | Mackenzie Dern | Marcos Rogerio de Lima | Justin Tafa | Rinya Nakamura | Carlos Vera | Zhang Mingyang | Brendson Ribeiro
Early Prelims
Who: Josh Quinlan | Danny Barlow | Oban Elliott | Val Woodburn | Andrea Lee | Miranda Maverick
Free and open to the public. Doors open at 3:30pm ET
UFC 298 Fan Experience
When: Saturday, February 17 from 12pm to 4pm
Where: Honda Center - Parking Lot 4
Fans are encouraged to stop by this fun and interactive experience. Come check out the UFC Champion Tunnel, take a selfie with the UFC Legacy Championship Belt, face-off with your favorite fighter at the UFC Fighter Face-off, pick up official UFC gear at the UFC Store, and more! Plus, there will be Athlete Meet & Greets happening from 12 pm – 1:30 pm and 2 pm – 3:30 pm. Free and open to the public.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
