Results

Prelim Results | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Feb. 17, 2024

UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Main Card Results 

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Results

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Prelim Results 

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick 

  • No. 14 ranked flyweight contender Andrea Lee (13-8, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) battles Miranda Maverick (14-5, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Buffalo, Mo.)

Oban Elliott vs Val Woodburn

  • Oban Elliott (9-2, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales) takes on Val Woodburn (7-1, fighting out of Apopka, FL) at welterweight 

Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow 

  • Josh Quinlan (6-1, 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) goes against Dana White’s Contender Series signee Danny Barlow (7-0, fighting out of Memphis, Tenn.) at welterweight

Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro 

  • Zhang Mingyang (16-6, fighting out of Qingdao, China) takes on Brendson Ribeiro (15-5 1NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) in a clash of debuting light heavyweights

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera 

  • Rinya Nakamura (8-0, fighting out of Tokyo Japan) battles Carlos Vera (11-3, fighting out of Falls Church, VA) at bantamweight 

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Junior Tafa

  • Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1, fighting out of Ribeirâo Pires, Brazil) faces Junior Tafa (5-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) in a hard-hitting heavyweight tilt

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern 

  • No. 4 ranked strawweight contender Amanda Lemos (13-3-1, fighting out of Pará, Brazil) clashes with No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern (13-4, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA)

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
