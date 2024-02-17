Prelim Results | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Fight Coverage
UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash.
UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Main Card Results
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Results
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Prelim Results
Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick
- No. 14 ranked flyweight contender Andrea Lee (13-8, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) battles Miranda Maverick (14-5, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Buffalo, Mo.)
Oban Elliott vs Val Woodburn
- Oban Elliott (9-2, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales) takes on Val Woodburn (7-1, fighting out of Apopka, FL) at welterweight
Josh Quinlan vs Danny Barlow
- Josh Quinlan (6-1, 1NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) goes against Dana White’s Contender Series signee Danny Barlow (7-0, fighting out of Memphis, Tenn.) at welterweight
Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro
- Zhang Mingyang (16-6, fighting out of Qingdao, China) takes on Brendson Ribeiro (15-5 1NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil) in a clash of debuting light heavyweights
Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera
- Rinya Nakamura (8-0, fighting out of Tokyo Japan) battles Carlos Vera (11-3, fighting out of Falls Church, VA) at bantamweight
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs Junior Tafa
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1, fighting out of Ribeirâo Pires, Brazil) faces Junior Tafa (5-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) in a hard-hitting heavyweight tilt
Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern
- No. 4 ranked strawweight contender Amanda Lemos (13-3-1, fighting out of Pará, Brazil) clashes with No. 7 ranked Mackenzie Dern (13-4, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA)
