Main Card Results | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash.
UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov
- No. 15 ranked middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez (11-2 1NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.) squares off with Roman Kopylov (12-2, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia)
Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo
- No. 2 ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili (16-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) takes on former two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.)
Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry
- No. 8 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal (15-5, fighting out of Dallas, TX) clashes with No. 10 ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry (13-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa
- Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) aims to get back in title contention against No. 6 ranked Paulo Costa (14-2, fighting out of Contagem, MG, Brazil) in the co-main event
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria
- Alexander Volkanovski (26-3, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) plans to kick off his 2024 campaign by securing his sixth UFC featherweight title defense. Unbeaten at 145 pounds, he holds impressive victories over Yair Rodriguez, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. Volkanovski now intends to hand Topuria his first career loss in emphatic fashion.
- Ilia Topuria (14-0, fighting out of Alicante, Spain) hopes to keep his undefeated record intact by dethroning Volkanovski with a career-defining performance. A well-rounded competitor with heavy hands, he holds memorable wins against Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell and Ryan Hall. Topuria now aims to finish Volkanovski and begin his reign atop the featherweight ladder.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
