 Skip to main content
Don't Miss UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Title, Live From The Honda Center In Anaheim, California On February 17, 2024
Results

Main Card Results | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, Live From Honda Center In Anaheim 
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Feb. 17, 2024

UFC returns to Honda Center with a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Ilia Topuria. Also, No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili collides with No. 3 Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight clash.

UFC 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA takes place Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results 

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria Main Card Results 

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov 

  • No. 15 ranked middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez (11-2 1NC, fighting out of Dunnigan, Calif.) squares off with Roman Kopylov (12-2, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia) 

Order The PPV | Official Scorecards 

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo 

  • No. 2 ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili (16-4, fighting out of Long Island, N.Y. by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) takes on former two-division champion Henry Cejudo (16-3, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.)

Order The PPV | Official Scorecards 

Geoff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry 

  • No. 8 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal (15-5, fighting out of Dallas, TX) clashes with No. 10 ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry (13-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) 

Order The PPV | Official Scorecards 

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa 

  • Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) aims to get back in title contention against No. 6 ranked Paulo Costa (14-2, fighting out of Contagem, MG, Brazil) in the co-main event 

Order The PPV | Official Scorecards 

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria 

  • Alexander Volkanovski (26-3, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) plans to kick off his 2024 campaign by securing his sixth UFC featherweight title defense. Unbeaten at 145 pounds, he holds impressive victories over Yair Rodriguez, Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. Volkanovski now intends to hand Topuria his first career loss in emphatic fashion.
  • Ilia Topuria (14-0, fighting out of Alicante, Spain) hopes to keep his undefeated record intact by dethroning Volkanovski with a career-defining performance. A well-rounded competitor with heavy hands, he holds memorable wins against Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell and Ryan Hall. Topuria now aims to finish Volkanovski and begin his reign atop the featherweight ladder.

Order The PPV | Official Scorecards 

Don't miss a moment of UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
UFC 298
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is seen on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 298: Volkanovski vs…

Featherweight Gold Is On The Line In Anaheim. Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To Fight Night!

More
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia enters the Octagon in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Fight Coverage

Dom Cruz Breaks Down Volkanovski vs Topuria | UFC 298

UFC Commentator And Former UFC Champion Breaks Down The February 17 Featherweight Title Match Going Down In Anaheim At UFC 298

Watch the Video
Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal sound off. Robert Whittaker and Henry Cejudo talk to the broadcast team. Merab Dvalishvili suits up for the presser. Whittaker faces off with Paulo Costa; champ Alex Volkanovski dozes as Ilia Topuria eyes his belt.
Embedded

UFC 298 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria In Anaheim On February 17, 2024

More