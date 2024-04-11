Jiří Procházka Is Staying Calm In The Chaos

Procházka captured the light heavyweight title back in June 2022 with a last-gasp submission of Brazil’s Glover Teixeira at UFC 275, but an injury sustained in that fight left him on the sidelines and forced him to relinquish his belt before he had the chance to defend it.

His return came 17 months later when he faced former middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295. But his hopes of reclaiming the belt he never lost inside the Octagon were dashed when he was stopped in the second round at Madison Square Garden.

It was Procházka's first defeat since 2015, and it sent him back to the drawing board as he assessed his performance in order to make the necessary adjustments to return with a win this weekend.

“I tried to see that (defeat) positively, because everything in life, you have to see from a good attitude,” he explained.