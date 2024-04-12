Deiveson Figuieredo: “This Is My Division”

“It should have happened in the 125-pound division. We talked trash, we argued, and I wanted to face him,” Figueiredo told Evelyn Rodrigues of UFC FIGHT PASS Brazil. “Anyway, I moved up to the bantamweight division and now we are going to fight. He moved down, had one fight, and moved up again. He didn’t find himself in my division because the guys are short, but they are very tough. It was hard for me to maintain 125 pounds. I started gaining weight, I’m 36 years old now, so I decided to move up to keep me healthy.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s a rivalry, we just don’t get along. We talk; we don’t get along, but we say hi and we respect each other.”

UFC 300: Embedded | Countdown | Breakdown | Connected

Figueiredo is expecting things to be tense between him and Garbrandt, which is the type of atmosphere he feels in which he operates best. The history between the two gave Figueiredo extra motivation in his fight preparation.

What Figueiredo won’t be used to is being the first fight of the night. He’s long been a mainstay on the main card while in the UFC, but he’s not concerned with his placement on UFC 300. Figueiredo believes there are so many great fights that it makes sense where he’s placed, and his family will be benefit from his fight taking place so early in the evening.

“I’ve never had another chance to be in the first fight so I’m really happy. I’ll kick things off at an epic event. After the fight I can go out and have fun with my family and also watch the other fights,” Figueiredo said. “My family will be a little far in the audience but I’ll try to get them close to me so we can watch the other fights together because the fights will be amazing.”