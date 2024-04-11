Charles Oliveira: Bringing The Dad Strength

Oliveira’s sole focus has been reclaiming his belt after he lost to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October 2022. He got things back on track against Beneil Dariush last June and was slated to face Makhachev once again in Abu Dhabi last October, but a nasty cut above his eyebrow two weeks before the fight forced him to withdraw from the fight.

Now, he prepares to No. 4 ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, in a fight that UFC CEO Dana White labeled as a No. 1 contender fight. But as far as Oliveira is concerned, he is the only one who should be fighting the champ next.

“I am number one in the rankings, and you have to get through me to fight for a belt and to be a champion,” Oliveira said. “I don't know what has been told to him but that's me. I'm next in line for this. I'm first in line and I should be the one that gets a chance to actually fight for a belt and go back to being a champion again.”

When you look at Oliveira’s resume next to Tsarukyan’s resume, there are a variety of differences. A big thing being the amount of time the two have spent in the Octagon. “Do Bronxs” made his UFC debut back in 2010, while Tsarukyan made his professional MMA debut in 2015, and his Octagon debut in 2019 against Makhachev.

Oliveira is the holder of the most finishes, submission wins and bonuses in UFC history and is confident about the experience he brings into the matchup.