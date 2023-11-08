Benoît Saint Denis: ‘Trust My Word’

Benoit Saint Denis of France punches Ismael Bonfim of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Everything that Saint Denis and his team have been doing has been spot on. The former paratrooper has finished four straight opponents, three this year, on the road to his showdown with Matt Frevola at UFC 295. Those performances have helped him quickly rise as one of the most promising fighters in the 155-pound division

But one thing that’s setting Saint Denis apart from other lightweights looking to make the leap to contention is just how he’s winning his fights. He’s dominating them and finishing in exciting fashion.

That’s the Saint Denis guarantee, as he is going to give his all to finish fights until he gets a shot at the belt, and he’s going to give his all to win the belt emphatically.