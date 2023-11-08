 Skip to main content
Benoit Saint Denis of France is introduced before his lightweight fight against Gabriel Miranda of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Benoît Saint Denis: ‘Trust My Word’

Surging UFC Lightweight Contender Benoît Saint Denis Believes He’ll Take Another Step Toward The Top When He Faces Matt Frevola At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira.
By Gavin Porter • Nov. 8, 2023

With a win at this weekend’s UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, rising French contender Benoît Saint Denis could certainly find himself on the short list of names for Fighter of the Year.

While that sort of recognition would be much appreciated, the “God Of War” is only dialed in on his mission to reach the top of the mountain.

“I’m on a mission to become the first French fighter to be UFC undisputed champion,” Saint Denis told UFC.com. “My staff, my family, everybody is doing everything they can to push me to the top. We work with intelligence and discipline. We are all on a mission.”

Benoit Saint Denis of France punches Ismael Bonfim of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Everything that Saint Denis and his team have been doing has been spot on. The former paratrooper has finished four straight opponents, three this year, on the road to his showdown with Matt Frevola at UFC 295. Those performances have helped him quickly rise as one of the most promising fighters in the 155-pound division

But one thing that’s setting Saint Denis apart from other lightweights looking to make the leap to contention is just how he’s winning his fights. He’s dominating them and finishing in exciting fashion.

That’s the Saint Denis guarantee, as he is going to give his all to finish fights until he gets a shot at the belt, and he’s going to give his all to win the belt emphatically.

“Trust my word: I will do everything I can to finish all my opponents until I have the grail,” Saint Denis said firmly.

“The golden belt of the UFC around my waist; it’s the ultimate goal. It’s hard and it will be step-by-step, and I have to take guy-after-guy, but it’s my life. I am trying to do that, and I will give my heart, my mind, and my body to go to the top and try to get the belt.”

Beating Frevola at Madison Square Garden is no doubt the perfect next step toward achieving that goal. Frevola has won three straight by knockout while cementing himself as an all-action fighter every time he walks to the Octagon, and Saint Denis couldn’t have been more pleased with the two being matched up.

Benoit Saint Denis of France celebrates his TKO victory over Gabriel Miranda of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
“Oh yeah, happy man,” Saint Denis said. “I want to face the top of the division, the best of the best guys. Matt Frevola is one of them. A lot of respect to him. It will be a great show and may the better fighter win.

“Matt Frevola is well-rounded, and he has a good mentality, and he doesn’t give up. He doesn’t give up on himself. I think it’s a great matchup and we both have similarities. I’m here to show that I’m better everywhere and he will try to do the same. Let’s see who the better fighter is.”

Showcasing that he’s ready for that jump into the shark tank that is the lightweight top 15 is exactly the type of thing that could give Saint Denis just about the only thing on his mind other than a shot to win the title.

Benoit Saint Denis of France punches Niklas Stolze of Germany in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Headlining a UFC event in Paris in front of his people in 2024.

“I can’t wait to climb my way to the top and to make a main event in Paris. It’s all I’m wishing for my team and myself,” Saint Denis said. “Step-by-step I’m going to the belt. The goal is to get to the top. If Islam Makhachev is still champion, I will fight him.”

“But if I beat Frevola, I would like to do a main event in France against a top 10 or a top 5 guy. That would be great.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

