Fighters On The Rise | UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Included amongst the collection of athletes spotlighted as they readied to make the walk to the Octagon at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” are former middleweight champ and UFC 295 headliner Alex Pereira, former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian in her second UFC appearance, current contenders Belal Muhammad, Johnny Walker, and Paulo Costa, as well as rising stars Ian Machado Garry, Erin Blanchfield, and Montel Jackson.

Thus far in 2023, the competitors highlighted in this space have amassed a 75-27 record inside the Octagon.

The point is that while nothing is ever guaranteed in life besides death and taxes, Fighters on the Rise has a pretty strong hit rate over the years, so paying close attention to the athletes competing this weekend in New York mentioned below is highly recommended.

Benoît Saint-Denis

Saint Denis made his promotional debut two years ago at UFC 267, fighting at welterweight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a bout where the Brazilian veteran made it clear to his French counterpart that he needed to move down a division.

Since dropping to lightweight, the former French Army Special Forces paratrooper has gone 4-0, registering stoppage victories over Niklas Stolze, Gabriel Miranda, Ismael Bonfim, and Thiago Moises to climb to the fringes of the Top 15 in the talent-rich 155-pound weight class. This weekend, Saint Denis steps in opposite Long Island native Matt Frevola in a matchup that is guaranteed to be an electric start to the pay-per-view.