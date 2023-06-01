30-21 | UFC Top 30 Current Male Athletes

UFC Unfiltered
In 2023, the UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary. Each year, the Octagon is home to incredible displays of athleticism, skill, and heart from athletes of all backgrounds.
We decided to take wide lens look at the UFC roster and make two lists, the Top 30 male fighters and the Top 30 female fighters, to showcase some of amazing talent found in the UFC. Using the pound-for-pound rankings as a starting point, we added some names to the list in order to get a well-rounded list.
So which fighters made the cut?
You’re about to see which athletes have their eyes on cracking the pound-for-pound rankings with male fighters 30-21.
30 - Magomed Ankalaev
Don’t let Magomed Ankalaev’s last fight trick you. The light heavyweight contender is one of the most talented fighters on the roster and his title fight draw with former champion Jan Blachowicz shows that he’s on the cusp of breaking through.
Prior to that bout with Blachowicz, Ankalaev was on a nine-fight win streak in which he worked his way all the way up the rankings. Only big fights are ahead for Ankalaev and we’ll likely see him fighting for a UFC title again.
29 - Henry Cejudo
Yes, Henry Cejudo didn’t get his hand raised in his return to action.
But it was very clear that Octagon rust didn’t hold “Triple C” back from pushing bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to a razor-close split decision at UFC 288. If Cejudo, and that’s a big IF, decides to step back into the fray, he’ll be right there at the top.
28 - Khamzat Chimaev
A lot will be on the line the next time we see Khamzat Chimaev step in the Octagon.
Chimaev is 6-0 in the UFC, with stunning wins over Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, and Kevin Holland. His win over Gilbert Burns might be most impressive, though, as the two welterweights turned in a Fight of the Year contender in 2022.
Chimaev’s next fight could be at welterweight or middleweight, and that’s one of the things that is most interesting and terrifying about “Borz,” as he brings so much mystery and skill to the table that fight fans are on the edge of their seats when he competes.
27 - Belal Muhammad
High-risk for high reward. That’s what Belal Muhammad pulled off by beating Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.
Muhammad is unbeaten in his last ten fights, with the only blemish coming in the form of a no-contest against current champion Leon Edwards. Other than that, all Muhammad has done is make people remember his name and beat their favorite fighters.
Wins over Demian Maia, “Wonderboy” Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Burns have put him in the position for a title shot in the future.
26 - Beneil Dariush
UFC 289 is a big one for Beneil Dariush.
The lightweight contender has been stuck just on the outside of title contention for some time now, but a win over former champ Charles Oliveira on June 10 could change that.
Dariush is on an eight-fight winning streak in which he’s fought tough name after tough name. They weren’t the biggest stars in the lightweight division, but they are fighters that are dangerous for anyone in the Top 10 to take. Dariush took them and passed each test. In that stretch, he earned three performance bonuses and one Fight of the Night bonus.
The guy is a fighter’s fighter, and this fight with “Do Bronx” should be epic.
25 - Alexandre Pantoja
A three-fight win streak over top competition has set Alexandre Pantoja up for the chance to accomplish his biggest goal – becoming a champion.
Pantoja will face flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of UFC 290, which will close out UFC’s International Fight Week in Las Vegas. It’s a massive opportunity for Pantoja to show out and take the flyweight throne in style.
UFC 290 will actually be the third showdown between the two, with Pantoja winning the first time by submission on The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions and Pantoja defeating Moreno by decision in 2018.
Making it 3-0 against Moreno would be an incredible accomplishment and a glorious way for Pantoja to begin his reign as champion.
24 - Sergei Pavlovich
Six wins in a row by knockout is impressive. Six wins by knockout, all in the first round, in a row is just incredible.
That’s where heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich is at. The American Top Team product has worked his way through the rankings by wreaking havoc and by being active. He’s 6-1 during his UFC career and his high ranking will likely earn him a shot at the heavyweight title or a main event title eliminator bout.
Pavlovich is the rising star of the heavyweight division and it’s time people took notice.
23 - Sean O’Malley
The journey from Dana White’s Contender Series to No. 1 bantamweight contender has been an interesting one for Sean O’Malley.
“Sugar” Sean’s rise started slow and featured brilliant knockouts and performances. Once he broke into the Top 15, it was 0-100. He faced Pedro Munhoz and then fought Petr Yan to a very close split decision victory and, just like that, O’Malley sat upon the top.
The only man ahead of him is the champ, Aljamain Sterling. The two are set to headline UFC 292 in Boston later this summer and it’s sure to be an epic fight. An emphatic win would launch O’Malley’s superstardom into another stratosphere and prove that he could do everything he said he could do.
22 - Justin Gaethje
Watching a Justin Gaethje fight is like turning on an all-action thriller that never stops.
If you look at his strength-of-schedule, it’s nothing but beasts, and he’ll try to get a win back at UFC 291 when he meets Dustin Poirier for the second time. The two lightweight contenders and former interim champions look to call dibs on a title shot by putting together yet another amazing fight.
21 - Ciryl Gane
Ciryl Gane made it to the top of the heavyweight division by moving like a middleweight and punching like a heavyweight. He’s an elite athlete and brings incredible striking talent to the table each time he fights.
It’s crazy to think, but Gane hasn’t even been a professional mixed martial artist for five years. His ceiling is so high, and he’s already competed with some of the best fighters (Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou) he could possibly share the Octagon with.
Gane’s two attempts at the undisputed heavyweight title didn’t go according to plan, but adding those learning moments provide him with the opportunity for a big win in his next bout as he continues to level up his game.
