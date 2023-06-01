30-21 | UFC Top 30 Current Male Athletes

We decided to take wide lens look at the UFC roster and make two lists, the Top 30 male fighters and the Top 30 female fighters, to showcase some of amazing talent found in the UFC. Using the pound-for-pound rankings as a starting point, we added some names to the list in order to get a well-rounded list.

So which fighters made the cut?

You’re about to see which athletes have their eyes on cracking the pound-for-pound rankings with male fighters 30-21.

30 - Magomed Ankalaev