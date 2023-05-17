UFC 291: POIRIER vs GAETHJE 2 TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 2

UFC 291: PORIER vs. GAETHJE 2 will take place Sat., July 29 at Delta Center (currently known as Vivint Arena) and will be available live on ESPN+ PPV. Tickets are set to go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2 and will be available through ticketmaster.com. The event is the result of a partnership with Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Utah Jazz and the Delta Center, among other Utah-centric business entities, and Utah Sports Commission.

No. 13 men’s pound-for-pound fighter Poirier (29-7 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Lafayette, La.) is coming off his thrilling submission win over Michael Chandler last year. A dynamic striker and grappler, he also holds spectacular victories against Conor McGregor (twice), Max Holloway (twice) and Eddie Alvarez. Poirier now looks to stop Gaethje once again and take home the BMF belt.

Former interim lightweight champion Gaethje (25-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Safford, Ariz.) has long established himself among the most exciting fighters in MMA. A heavy-handed striker and wrestler, he has earned memorable wins over Michael Chandler, Donald Cerrone and Rafael Fiziev. Gaethje now plans to even the score with Poirier by delivering another highlight-reel KO.