UFC 117 Fight Between Anderson Silva And Chael Sonnen To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame

“The first fight between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen was incredible,” said UFC President & CEO Dana White. “This is the fight that made Anderson a star and showed the world that Chael could compete with anyone in the division. This incredible dogfight had everything you want in a five-round title fight, and it will be an honor to induct this fight into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.

As the main event of UFC 117: SILVA vs SONNEN, which took place on August 7, 2010, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., both Silva and Sonnen entered the event on winning streaks of 12 and three, respectively.

Silva entered the Octagon as UFC middleweight champion with a 28-4 record (11-0 UFC) that included wins over future UFC Hall of Famers Forrest Griffin, Rich Franklin, and Dan Henderson (fight wing); former UFC welterweight champion Carlos Newton; former WEC middleweight champion Chris Leben; former WEC heavyweight champion James Irvin; former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nate Marquardt; and former Shooto welterweight champion Hayato Sakurai.Sonnen entered the match as the top-ranked middleweight contender with a 26-10-1 record (7-4 UFC / WEC) and previous wins over former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion Renato Sobral, former WEC light heavyweight champion Jason Lambert, former WEC middleweight champion Paulo Filho, and former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nate Marquardt.

Both athletes met at the center of the Octagon, exchanging punches and kicks to begin the first round. 52 seconds into the round, Sonnen landed a straight left, stunning the champion and knocking him back to the cage. Sonnen began to pressure Silva, landing several additional punches and takedowns to control the pace of the fight. With 3:23 left in the first, Sonnen took Silva down and mounted him, controlling the action in half guard and landing punches from the top position. Sonnen would move into full guard with 1:45 remaining, staying on top of the champion through the end of the round. Sonnen secured 31 significant strikes in the round, more than any previous opponent landed against Silva in a full UFC fight.